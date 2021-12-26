Cricket Australia terms touring Pakistan a ‘big complex endeavour’

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nick Hockley has termed tour of Pakistan, next year, as a “really big complex endeavour”.

While speaking to reporters on the Boxing Day Test between Australia and England, Hockley said that Australia are keen on touring Pakistan as long as it’s safe to do so.

“We just had a team go over to Pakistan to do a recce,” Hockley was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

“We’re working closely with the PCB, working with all the authorities to make sure that those plans are set. It’s a really big complex endeavour. We’re very committed to touring,” he added. “It’ll be the first time in many, many years, so at the moment we’re going through the post reports of that. But it’s absolutely our intention to tour as long as it’s safe to do so.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already announced the details of Australia’s first tour of Pakistan since 1998, which will take place in March and April 2022, and comprise three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.

The Tests will be held in Karachi (March 3-7), Rawalpindi (March 12-16) and Lahore (March 21-25), while Lahore will host the four white-ball matches from March 29 to April 5.

The PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja is also looking forward to hosting Australia on home soil.

“Australia are one of the high-performing sides and them playing in our backyard for the first time after a gap of 24 years will be a special treat for the fans,” Raja said in a PCB press release in November.