Complete list of foreign players confirmed for PSL7 draft

Event is schedule to held in Lahore on December 12
Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven draft is just around the corner with 443 foreign players and 495 local cricketers confirmed for the event.
The drafting of the event is scheduled to be held on December 12 at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, where all six franchises will complete their 20-member squads.
Some of the noticeable names of the T20 cricket are expected to be picked during the event. Here is the complete lift of foreign players:
|First Name
|Last Name
|Category
|Relegation
|Country
|Playing Role
|Batting Style
|Bowling Style
|Complete Availability
|From Date
|To Date
|Chris
|Gayle
|PLATINUM
|PLATINUM
|West Indies
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|No
|2022-01-27
|2022-02-13
|David
|Miller
|PLATINUM
|PLATINUM
|South Africa
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Imran
|Tahir
|PLATINUM
|PLATINUM
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Jason
|Roy
|PLATINUM
|PLATINUM
|United Kingdom
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|No
|2022-02-01
|2022-02-27
|Liam
|Livingstone
|PLATINUM
|PLATINUM
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Rashid
|Khan
|PLATINUM
|PLATINUM
|Afghanistan
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|No
|2022-01-28
|2022-02-27
|Rilee Roscoe
|Rossouw
|PLATINUM
|PLATINUM
|South Africa
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Thisara
|Perera
|PLATINUM
|PLATINUM
|Sri Lanka
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Tymal
|Mills
|PLATINUM
|PLATINUM
|England
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm fast
|No
|2022-01-28
|2022-02-27
|Colin
|Munro
|PLATINUM
|DIAMOND
|New Zealand
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Colin
|Ingram
|PLATINUM
|DIAMOND
|South Africa
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|David
|Willey
|PLATINUM
|DIAMOND
|England
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Left-arm fast
|YES
|Marchant
|De Lange
|PLATINUM
|DIAMOND
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Tabraiz
|Shamsi
|PLATINUM
|DIAMOND
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm wrist spin
|No
|2022-01-27
|2022-02-05
|Isuru
|Udana
|PLATINUM
|GOLD
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm medium
|YES
|James
|Vince
|PLATINUM
|GOLD
|England
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Sandeep
|Lamichhane
|PLATINUM
|GOLD
|Nepal
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|THISARA
|PERERA
|PLATINUM
|GOLD
|Sri Lanka
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|ALEX
|HALES
|DIAMOND
|DIAMOND
|England
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Ben
|Cutting
|DIAMOND
|DIAMOND
|Australia
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|No
|2022-01-28
|2022-02-27
|Dan
|Lawrence
|DIAMOND
|DIAMOND
|United Kingdom
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|David
|Wiese
|DIAMOND
|DIAMOND
|South Africa
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|James
|Faulkner
|DIAMOND
|DIAMOND
|Australia
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm medium
|YES
|Lewis
|Gregory
|DIAMOND
|DIAMOND
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Ben
|Dunk
|DIAMOND
|GOLD
|Australia
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|BHANUKA
|RAJAPAKSA
|DIAMOND
|GOLD
|Sri Lanka
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Dane
|Vilas
|DIAMOND
|GOLD
|South Africa
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Dushmantha
|Chameera
|DIAMOND
|GOLD
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Fabian
|Allen
|DIAMOND
|GOLD
|West Indies
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Harry
|Brook
|DIAMOND
|GOLD
|England
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|No
|2022-01-29
|2022-02-28
|Hazratullah
|Zazai
|DIAMOND
|GOLD
|Afghanistan
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Joe
|Clarke
|DIAMOND
|GOLD
|England
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Kusal
|Mendis
|DIAMOND
|GOLD
|Sri Lanka
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Lendl
|Simmons
|DIAMOND
|GOLD
|West Indies
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Luke
|Wright
|DIAMOND
|GOLD
|England
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm medium
|YES
|Mitchell
|McCleanaghan
|DIAMOND
|GOLD
|New Zealand
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Left-arm fast
|YES
|Odean
|Smith
|DIAMOND
|GOLD
|West Indies
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Phil
|Salt
|DIAMOND
|GOLD
|United Kingdom
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Rahmanullah
|Gurbaz
|DIAMOND
|GOLD
|Afghanistan
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Rayad
|Emrit
|DIAMOND
|GOLD
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Samit
|Patel
|DIAMOND
|GOLD
|United Kingdom
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Saqib
|Mahmood
|DIAMOND
|GOLD
|England
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Sherfane
|Rutherford
|DIAMOND
|GOLD
|West Indies
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Will
|Jacks
|DIAMOND
|GOLD
|England
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Afif
|Hossain
|DIAMOND
|SILVER
|Bangladesh
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Afsar
|Zazai
|DIAMOND
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Ali
|Khan
|DIAMOND
|SILVER
|United States
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Danuska
|Gunathilaka
|DIAMOND
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Hamid
|Hassan
|DIAMOND
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Johnson
|Charles
|DIAMOND
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Mahmudullah
|Riyad
|DIAMOND
|SILVER
|Bangladesh
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Mohammad
|Saifuddin
|DIAMOND
|SILVER
|Bangladesh
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Najibullah
|Zadran
|DIAMOND
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Naveenul
|Haq
|DIAMOND
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Qais
|Ahmad
|DIAMOND
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Reece
|Topley
|DIAMOND
|SILVER
|England
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm fast
|YES
|Chamika
|Karunaratne
|GOLD
|GOLD
|Sri Lanka
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Danny
|Briggs
|GOLD
|GOLD
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Imraan
|Manack
|GOLD
|GOLD
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Jamie
|Overton
|GOLD
|GOLD
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Laurie
|Evans
|GOLD
|GOLD
|England
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|No
|2022-01-28
|2022-02-28
|Maheesh
|Theekshana
|GOLD
|GOLD
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Matthew
|Parkinson
|GOLD
|GOLD
|England
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Niroshan
|Dickwella
|GOLD
|GOLD
|Sri Lanka
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Wesley
|Marshall
|GOLD
|GOLD
|South Africa
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Jeffrey
|Vandersay
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Kennar
|Lewis
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Abul Hasan
|Raju
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Bangladesh
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Adam
|Rossington
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Adam
|Lyth
|GOLD
|SILVER
|United Kingdom
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Akila
|Dananjaya
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Alex
|Davies
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Alzarri
|Joseph
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Anderson
|Phillip
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Andre
|Fletcher
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Angelo
|Perera
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm wrist spin
|YES
|Angelo
|Perera
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Asela
|Gunarathne
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Asghar
|Afghan
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Ashan
|Priyanjan
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Ashen
|Bandara
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Ashian
|Daniel
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Ashmead
|Nedd
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Aviska
|Fernando
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Bahar
|Shinwari
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Ben
|Duckett
|GOLD
|SILVER
|United Kingdom
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|BEN
|COX
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Ben
|Green
|GOLD
|SILVER
|United Kingdom
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Ben
|Raine
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Benny
|Howell
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Binod
|Bhandari
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Nepal
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Binura
|Fernando
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm medium
|YES
|Bjorn
|Fortuin
|GOLD
|SILVER
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Blessing
|Muzarabani
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Zimbabwe
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Brandon
|Glover
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Netherlands
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Calvin
|Harrison
|GOLD
|SILVER
|United Kingdom
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Cameron
|Delport
|GOLD
|SILVER
|South Africa
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Chadwick
|Walton
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Chandrapaul
|Hemraj
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Chathuranga
|De Silva
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Chemar
|Holder
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Chris
|Green
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Australia
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Craig
|Ervine
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Zimbabwe
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Curtis
|Campher
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Ireland
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Dale
|Phillips
|GOLD
|SILVER
|New Zealand
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Daniel
|Bell-Drummond
|GOLD
|SILVER
|United Kingdom
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|David
|Payne
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm fast
|YES
|Dawlat
|Zadran
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Dean
|Foxcroft
|GOLD
|SILVER
|New Zealand
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Devendra
|Bishoo
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|DILLON
|PENNINGTON
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Dillon
|Heyliger
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Canada
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|DINESH
|CHANDIMAL
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Dominic
|Drakes
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Left-arm medium
|YES
|Eddie
|Byrom
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Fawad
|Ahmed
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Australia
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Fazal Niazai
|Rahman
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Gareth
|Delany
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Ireland
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|GEORGE
|SCRIMSHAW
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Ghamai
|Zadran
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Greame
|van Buuren
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Hamish
|Bennett
|GOLD
|SILVER
|New Zealand
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Hamza
|Tahir
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Scotland
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Harry
|Tector
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Ireland
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Hayden
|Walsh
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Imrul
|Kayes
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Bangladesh
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Ishan
|Jayarathne
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Izharuluq
|Naveed
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Jade
|Dernbach
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Jake
|Lintott
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm wrist spin
|YES
|James
|Fuller
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|James
|Fuller
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Jaskaran
|Malhotra
|GOLD
|SILVER
|United States
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Javelle
|Glenn
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Jayden
|Seales
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Jeavor
|Royal
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Jerome
|Taylor
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Jonathan
|Carter
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Jordan
|Cox
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Josh
|Little
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Ireland
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm fast
|YES
|Josh
|Cobb
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Josh
|Da Silva
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Josh
|Lalor
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Australia
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm fast
|YES
|Jubair
|Hossain
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Bangladesh
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Kasun
|Rajitha
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Keemo
|Paul
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Kesrick
|Williams
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Kevin
|Sinclair
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Khary
|Pierre
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Khawar
|Ali
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Oman
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Kimani
|Melius
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Krishmar
|Santokie
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Left-arm medium
|YES
|Kyle
|Mayers
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Lahiru
|Kumara
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|No
|2021-12-25
|2022-01-23
|Lakshan
|Sandakan
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm wrist spin
|YES
|Leonardo
|Julien
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Liam
|Plunkett
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Liam
|Dawson
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|LUKE
|WOOD
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Left-arm fast
|YES
|LUKE
|FLETCHER
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Mark
|Deyal
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Mark
|Watt
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Scotland
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Marques
|Ackerman
|GOLD
|SILVER
|South Africa
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Mason
|Crane
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Matthew
|Potts
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Matthew
|Fisher
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|MATTHEW
|CARTER
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Equatorial Guinea
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Maxwell Patrick
|O’Dowd
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Netherlands
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Mehidy Hasan
|Miraz
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Bangladesh
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Miles
|Hammond
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Minod
|Bhanuka
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Mizanur
|Rahman
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Bangladesh
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Mohammad Waqar
|Salamkheil
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm wrist spin
|YES
|Monir
|Hossain
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Bangladesh
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Mosaddek
|Hossain
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Bangladesh
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Muhammad
|Waseem
|GOLD
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Neil
|Broom
|GOLD
|SILVER
|New Zealand
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Neville
|Madziva
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Zimbabwe
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Nial
|Smith
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Guyana
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Nick
|Kelly
|GOLD
|SILVER
|New Zealand
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|NYEEM
|YOUNG
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Obed
|McCoy
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Left-arm fast
|YES
|Oshane
|Thomas
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Paul
|Palmer
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Jamaica
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Preston
|McSween
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm fast
|YES
|Ravi
|Rampaul
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Ravi
|Bopara
|GOLD
|SILVER
|United Kingdom
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Raymon
|Reifer
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm medium
|YES
|Rayyan
|Pathan
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Canada
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Riki
|Wessels
|GOLD
|SILVER
|United Kingdom
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Roelof
|van der Merwe
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Netherlands
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|ROMARIO
|SHEPHERD
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Rovman
|Powell
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Ryan
|Burl
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Zimbabwe
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Ryan
|Rickelton
|GOLD
|SILVER
|South Africa
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Ryan
|John
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Sadeera
|Samarawickrama
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Sam
|Hain
|GOLD
|SILVER
|United Kingdom
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Sam
|Northeast
|GOLD
|SILVER
|United Kingdom
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Sayed
|Shirzad
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm medium
|YES
|Sean
|Williams
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Zimbabwe
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Sean
|Dickson
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Shafiqullah
|Ghafari
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Shamar
|Springer
|GOLD
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Shane
|Dadswell
|GOLD
|SILVER
|South Africa
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Shiran
|Fernando
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Taskin
|Ahmed
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Bangladesh
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Thikshila
|De Silva
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Thomas
|Kaber
|GOLD
|SILVER
|South Africa
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm wrist spin
|YES
|Tom
|Bailey
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Tom
|Abell
|GOLD
|SILVER
|United Kingdom
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Tom
|Moores
|GOLD
|SILVER
|United Kingdom
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|WAYNE
|MADSEN
|GOLD
|SILVER
|England
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Wessly
|Madhevere
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Zimbabwe
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Younas
|Ahmadzai
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|ZAHIR
|KHAN
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Left-arm wrist spin
|YES
|Ziaur
|Rahman
|GOLD
|SILVER
|Bangladesh
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Yousef
|Shadzehisarjou
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Iran (Islamic Republic of)
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|AA
|Shehzad
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Abdul
|Wasi Noori
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Abdul Rahim
|Mangal
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Abdullah
|Syed
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United States
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Abdulshakoor
|Sher Muhammad
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Adhitya
|Shetty
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Adil
|Bhatti
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United States
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Aftab
|Alam
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Aizaz
|Khan
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Hong Kong
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Ajay
|Lalcheta
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Oman
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Akila
|Dhananjaya
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Alex
|Lees
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Alex
|Blake
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Alishan
|Sharafu
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Amjad
|Khan
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Andrew
|Balbirnie
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Ireland
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Ansh
|Tandon
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Aqib
|Ilyas
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Oman
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Ari
|Karvelas
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Arron
|Lilley
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Aryan
|Lakra
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Left-arm wrist spin
|YES
|Asadullah
|Matani
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Ashley
|Nurse
|SILVER
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Asif
|Khan
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Avishek
|Mitra
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Bangladesh
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|AZMATULLAH
|OMARZAI
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Babar
|Hayat
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Hong Kong
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Bahir
|Shah
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Barry
|McCarthy
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Ireland
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Basant
|Regmi
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Nepal
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Ben
|Mike
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Bikram
|Sob
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Nepal
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Bilal
|Khan
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Oman
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm medium
|YES
|bobby christopher
|mpofu
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Zimbabwe
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Brandon
|King
|SILVER
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Callum
|Parkinson
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Calum
|MacLeod
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Scotland
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Charles Jordan
|Amini
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Papua New Guinea
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Chirag
|Suri
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Christopher
|Benjamin
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Chundangapoyil
|Rizwan
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Craig
|Williams
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Namibia
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Craig
|Wallace
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Scotland
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Dan
|Douthwaite
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Daniel
|Moriarty
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Danny
|Lamb
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Darren
|Stevens
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|DARWISH
|RASOOLI
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|David
|Lloyd
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Kingdom
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Dawood
|Ejaz
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Delray
|Rawlins
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Derone
|Davis
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Desron
|Maloney
|SILVER
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Devon
|Thomas
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Antigua and Barbuda
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Dhananjaya
|Lakshan
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Dinesh
|Nakrani
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Uganda
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Left-arm medium
|YES
|Ehsan
|Khan
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Hong Kong
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Ehsan
|Nawaz
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Hong Kong
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Elmore
|Hutchinson
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United States
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm fast
|YES
|Fahad
|Babar
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United States
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Fayyaz
|Butt
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Oman
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Fazal
|Zazai
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|FazalHaq
|Farooqi
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm fast
|YES
|FIDEL
|EDWARDS
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Barbados
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Frederick
|Klaassen
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Netherlands
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm fast
|YES
|Fynn
|Hudson Prentice
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Gagandeep
|Singh
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Kenya
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|George
|Munsey
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Scotland
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|George
|Dockrell
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Ireland
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Gerhard
|Erasmus
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Namibia
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Graham
|Hume
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Ireland
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Graham
|Clark
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Grant
|Stewart
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Italy
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Haji Murad
|Muradi
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Hamidullah
|Qadri
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|HAMZA
|HOTAK
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Haroon
|Arshad
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Hong Kong
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Haseeb
|Hameed
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Kingdom
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|HASHMATULLAH
|SHAHIDI
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Ian
|Cockbain
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Kingdom
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Ikram
|AliKhil
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Imran
|Mir
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Imran
|Haider
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Imran
|Khan
|SILVER
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Iqbal
|Hussain
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Qatar
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Irfan
|Karim
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Kenya
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Jack
|Leaning
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Jack
|Haynes
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Jack
|Taylor
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|JAHMAR
|HAMILTON
|SILVER
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|James
|Bracey
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Jason
|Mohammed
|SILVER
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|JATINDER
|SINGH
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Oman
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|JEREMY
|GORDON
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Canada
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Jermaine
|Blackwood
|SILVER
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Joe
|Weatherley
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Joe
|Cracknell
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|John
|Simpson
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Jonathan
|Wells
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Australia
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Jon-Russ
|Jaggesar
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Jordan
|Clark
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Jordan
|Thomson
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Josh
|Davey
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Scotland
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Joshua
|Persaud
|SILVER
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Joshua
|James
|SILVER
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Joshua
|Bishop
|SILVER
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Jubaid
|Ahamed
|SILVER
|SILVER
|France
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Junaid
|Siddique
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Kadeem
|Alleyne
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Barbados
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Kaleem
|Sana
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Canada
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm fast
|YES
|Kamau
|Leverock
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Bermuda
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|KARIM
|JANAT
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Karima
|Gore
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United States
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Kartik
|Palaniappan
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Kashif
|Daud
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Kashif
|Ali
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Kavian
|Naress
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Canada
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Keon
|Harding
|SILVER
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Kevlon
|Anderson
|SILVER
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|KIERAN
|POWELL
|SILVER
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Kinchit
|Shah
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Hong Kong
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Lalit
|Rajbanshi
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Nepal
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Lewis
|McManus
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Liam
|Trevaskis
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Luke
|Hollman
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Kingdom
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Matt
|Critchley
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Matthew
|Cross
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Scotland
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Matthew
|Forde
|SILVER
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Max
|Waller
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Mbeki
|Joseph
|SILVER
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Mehran
|Khan
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Oman
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Michael
|Leask
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Scotland
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Mohamed
|Rishwan
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Maldives
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Mohammad
|Nadeem
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Oman
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|MOHAMMAD
|SHAHZAD
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Monank
|Patel
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United States
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Muhammad
|Boota
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Muhammad
|Farooq
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Muhammad
|Ghous
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United States
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Muhammad Junaid
|Siddiqui
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Canada
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Munis
|Ansari
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Oman
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Musa
|Muslim
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Nadif
|Chowdhury
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Bangladesh
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Nasir
|Totakhil
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Nathan
|Sowter
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Naveed
|Obaid
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Nicholas
|Kirton
|SILVER
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|NIPUN
|RANSHIKA
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Nipun Dhananjaya
|Perera
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Nitish
|Kumar
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Canada
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Nizakat
|Khan
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Hong Kong
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|NOOR
|AHMAD
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm wrist spin
|YES
|Norman
|Vanua
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Papua New Guinea
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Nosthush
|Kenjige
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United States
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Nuwan
|Pradeep
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Oshada
|Fernando
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Pat
|Brown
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Kingdom
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Paul
|Stirling
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Ireland
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Paul
|van Meekeren
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Netherlands
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Pawan
|Sarraf
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Nepal
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Pieter
|Seelaar
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Netherlands
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Rameez
|Shahzad
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Ravinderpal
|Singh
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Canada
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Regis
|Chakabva
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Zimbabwe
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Riaz
|Khaliq
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm wrist spin
|YES
|Richard
|Ngarava
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Zimbabwe
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Left-arm medium
|YES
|Rohan
|Mustafa
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Roman
|Walker
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Kingdom
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Ross
|Whiteley
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Left-arm medium
|YES
|Ruaidhri
|Smith
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Kingdom
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Ryan
|Higgins
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Saad
|Bin Zafar
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Canada
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Safyaan
|Sharif
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Scotland
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Sahan
|Arachchige
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Saif
|Zaib
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Salman
|Nazar
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Canada
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Sam
|Cook
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|SAMI ULLAH
|SHINWARI
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Saurabh
|Netravalkar
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United States
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm fast
|YES
|Seekkuge
|Prasanna
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Shahab
|Alam
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Nepal
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|SHAHIDULLAH
|KAMAL
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Sharad
|Vesawkar
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Nepal
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|SHARAFUDDIN
|ASHRAF
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Sheraz
|Ahmed
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Left-arm fast
|YES
|Sheraz
|Ahmed
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Left-arm fast
|YES
|Sikandar Raza
|Butt
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Zimbabwe
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Simi
|Singh
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Ireland
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Solomon
|Budinger
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Kingdom
|Batsman
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Sompal
|Kami
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Nepal
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Srimantha
|Wijeyeratne
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Canada
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Steven
|Taylor
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United States
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Steven
|Mullaney
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Stevie
|Eskinazi
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Subash
|Khakurel
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Nepal
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Sudeepta
|Aurka
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Canada
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|Sufyan
|Mehmood
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Oman
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Sultan
|Ahmad
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Suranga
|Lakmal
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Sushan
|Bhari
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Nepal
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Syed Haider
|Shah
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Tion
|Webster
|SILVER
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Tobias
|Visee
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Netherlands
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Toby
|Albert
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Kingdom
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Tom
|Helm
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Tom
|Lammonby
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Left-hand bat
|Left-arm medium
|YES
|Tom
|Taylor
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Tom
|Smith
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Tom
|Hartley
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Kingdom
|Bowler
|Left-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Tom
|Kohler-Cadmore
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Umair Ali
|Khan
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|Usman
|Ghani
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Usman
|Rafiq
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United States
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Varun
|Sehdev
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Canada
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|vijayakanth
|viyaskanth
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm leg-break
|YES
|VIRANDEEP
|SINGH
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Malaysia
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|Vriitya
|Aravind
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Wicketkeeper batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Willem Ludick
|Cornellius
|SILVER
|SILVER
|South Africa
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm medium
|YES
|William
|Smeed
|SILVER
|SILVER
|England
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Not Applicable
|YES
|Xavier
|Marshall
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United States
|Batsman
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm Off-break
|YES
|YAMIN
|AHMEDZAI
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|Yannick
|Ottley
|SILVER
|SILVER
|West Indies
|Allrounder
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES
|Zahoor
|Khan
|SILVER
|SILVER
|United Arab Emirates
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Right-arm fast
|YES
|ZIA UR REHMAN
|AKBAR
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Right-hand bat
|Slow left-arm orthodox
|YES