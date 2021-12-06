Monday, December 6, 2021  | 30 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Complete list of foreign players confirmed for PSL7 draft

Event is schedule to held in Lahore on December 12

Dec 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PSL

Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven draft is just around the corner with 443 foreign players and 495 local cricketers confirmed for the event.

The drafting of the event is scheduled to be held on December 12 at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, where all six franchises will complete their 20-member squads.

Some of the noticeable names of the T20 cricket are expected to be picked during the event. Here is the complete lift of foreign players:

First NameLast NameCategoryRelegationCountryPlaying RoleBatting StyleBowling StyleComplete AvailabilityFrom DateTo Date
Chris Gayle PLATINUMPLATINUMWest IndiesAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm Off-breakNo2022-01-272022-02-13
DavidMillerPLATINUMPLATINUMSouth AfricaBatsmanLeft-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Imran Tahir PLATINUMPLATINUMSouth AfricaBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
JasonRoyPLATINUMPLATINUMUnited KingdomBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableNo2022-02-012022-02-27
LiamLivingstonePLATINUMPLATINUMEnglandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
Rashid KhanPLATINUMPLATINUMAfghanistanAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakNo2022-01-282022-02-27
Rilee Roscoe RossouwPLATINUMPLATINUMSouth AfricaBatsmanLeft-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Thisara PereraPLATINUMPLATINUMSri LankaAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Tymal MillsPLATINUMPLATINUMEnglandBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm fastNo2022-01-282022-02-27
ColinMunro PLATINUMDIAMONDNew ZealandBatsmanLeft-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Colin IngramPLATINUMDIAMONDSouth AfricaWicketkeeper batsmanLeft-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
David WilleyPLATINUMDIAMONDEnglandAllrounderLeft-hand batLeft-arm fastYES  
Marchant De LangePLATINUMDIAMONDSouth AfricaBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
TabraizShamsi PLATINUMDIAMONDSouth AfricaBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm wrist spinNo2022-01-272022-02-05
Isuru UdanaPLATINUMGOLDSri LankaBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm mediumYES  
James VincePLATINUMGOLDEnglandBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
SandeepLamichhanePLATINUMGOLDNepalBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
THISARAPERERAPLATINUMGOLDSri LankaAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
ALEXHALESDIAMONDDIAMONDEnglandBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Ben Cutting DIAMONDDIAMONDAustraliaAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm fastNo2022-01-282022-02-27
Dan Lawrence DIAMONDDIAMONDUnited KingdomAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
DavidWieseDIAMONDDIAMONDSouth AfricaAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
JamesFaulknerDIAMONDDIAMONDAustraliaBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm mediumYES  
LewisGregoryDIAMONDDIAMONDEnglandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Ben Dunk DIAMONDGOLDAustraliaWicketkeeper batsmanLeft-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
BHANUKARAJAPAKSADIAMONDGOLDSri LankaBatsmanLeft-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
DaneVilasDIAMONDGOLDSouth AfricaWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
DushmanthaChameeraDIAMONDGOLDSri LankaBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
FabianAllenDIAMONDGOLDWest IndiesAllrounderRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
HarryBrookDIAMONDGOLDEnglandBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm mediumNo2022-01-292022-02-28
Hazratullah ZazaiDIAMONDGOLDAfghanistanBatsmanLeft-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Joe ClarkeDIAMONDGOLDEnglandWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Kusal Mendis DIAMONDGOLDSri LankaWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
LendlSimmonsDIAMONDGOLDWest IndiesBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
LukeWright DIAMONDGOLDEnglandBatsmanRight-hand batLeft-arm mediumYES  
MitchellMcCleanaghanDIAMONDGOLDNew ZealandBowlerLeft-hand batLeft-arm fastYES  
Odean SmithDIAMONDGOLDWest IndiesAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Phil Salt DIAMONDGOLDUnited KingdomWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
RahmanullahGurbazDIAMONDGOLDAfghanistanWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Rayad Emrit DIAMONDGOLDWest IndiesBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Samit PatelDIAMONDGOLDUnited KingdomAllrounderRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
SaqibMahmoodDIAMONDGOLDEnglandBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
SherfaneRutherfordDIAMONDGOLDWest IndiesBatsmanLeft-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Will JacksDIAMONDGOLDEnglandBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
AfifHossainDIAMONDSILVERBangladeshAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Afsar ZazaiDIAMONDSILVERAfghanistanWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
AliKhanDIAMONDSILVERUnited StatesBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Danuska Gunathilaka DIAMONDSILVERSri LankaAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
HamidHassan DIAMONDSILVERAfghanistanBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
JohnsonCharlesDIAMONDSILVERWest IndiesWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
MahmudullahRiyadDIAMONDSILVERBangladeshAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
MohammadSaifuddinDIAMONDSILVERBangladeshAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
NajibullahZadranDIAMONDSILVERAfghanistanBatsmanLeft-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
NaveenulHaqDIAMONDSILVERAfghanistanBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
QaisAhmadDIAMONDSILVERAfghanistanBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
Reece TopleyDIAMONDSILVEREnglandBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm fastYES  
ChamikaKarunaratneGOLDGOLDSri LankaAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
DannyBriggsGOLDGOLDEnglandAllrounderRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
ImraanManackGOLDGOLDSouth AfricaBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Jamie OvertonGOLDGOLDEnglandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
LaurieEvansGOLDGOLDEnglandBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableNo2022-01-282022-02-28
MaheeshTheekshanaGOLDGOLDSri LankaBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
MatthewParkinsonGOLDGOLDEnglandBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
Niroshan DickwellaGOLDGOLDSri LankaWicketkeeper batsmanLeft-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
WesleyMarshallGOLDGOLDSouth AfricaBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
 Jeffrey VandersayGOLDSILVERSri LankaBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
 Kennar LewisGOLDSILVERWest IndiesBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Abul HasanRaju GOLDSILVERBangladeshAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
AdamRossingtonGOLDSILVEREnglandWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Adam LythGOLDSILVERUnited KingdomBatsmanLeft-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Akila DananjayaGOLDSILVERSri LankaAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
AlexDaviesGOLDSILVEREnglandWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
AlzarriJosephGOLDSILVERWest IndiesBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
AndersonPhillipGOLDSILVERWest IndiesBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Andre FletcherGOLDSILVERWest IndiesAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Angelo PereraGOLDSILVERSri LankaAllrounderRight-hand batLeft-arm wrist spinYES  
Angelo PereraGOLDSILVERSri LankaAllrounderRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
Asela Gunarathne GOLDSILVERSri LankaBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Asghar AfghanGOLDSILVERAfghanistanBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Ashan Priyanjan GOLDSILVERSri LankaAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Ashen BandaraGOLDSILVERSri LankaBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
Ashian DanielGOLDSILVERSri LankaAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Ashmead NeddGOLDSILVERWest IndiesBowlerRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
Aviska Fernando GOLDSILVERSri LankaBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
BaharShinwariGOLDSILVERAfghanistanBatsmanLeft-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
BenDuckettGOLDSILVERUnited KingdomWicketkeeper batsmanLeft-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
BENCOXGOLDSILVEREnglandWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Ben Green GOLDSILVERUnited KingdomAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Ben RaineGOLDSILVEREnglandAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
BennyHowellGOLDSILVEREnglandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
BinodBhandariGOLDSILVERNepalWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
BinuraFernandoGOLDSILVERSri LankaBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm mediumYES  
BjornFortuinGOLDSILVERSouth AfricaBowlerRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
BlessingMuzarabaniGOLDSILVERZimbabweBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
BrandonGlover GOLDSILVERNetherlandsBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Calvin HarrisonGOLDSILVERUnited KingdomBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
Cameron DelportGOLDSILVERSouth AfricaAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Chadwick WaltonGOLDSILVERWest IndiesWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Chandrapaul HemrajGOLDSILVERWest IndiesBatsmanLeft-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Chathuranga De SilvaGOLDSILVERSri LankaAllrounderLeft-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
Chemar Holder GOLDSILVERWest IndiesBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
ChrisGreenGOLDSILVERAustraliaAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
CraigErvineGOLDSILVERZimbabweBatsmanLeft-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Curtis CampherGOLDSILVERIrelandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
DalePhillipsGOLDSILVERNew ZealandBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Daniel Bell-DrummondGOLDSILVERUnited KingdomBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
David PayneGOLDSILVEREnglandBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm fastYES  
Dawlat ZadranGOLDSILVERAfghanistanBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Dean FoxcroftGOLDSILVERNew ZealandBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Devendra Bishoo GOLDSILVERWest IndiesBowlerLeft-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
DILLONPENNINGTONGOLDSILVEREnglandBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Dillon HeyligerGOLDSILVERCanadaAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
DINESHCHANDIMALGOLDSILVERSri LankaWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Dominic DrakesGOLDSILVERWest IndiesBowlerLeft-hand batLeft-arm mediumYES  
Eddie ByromGOLDSILVEREnglandAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
FawadAhmedGOLDSILVERAustraliaBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
Fazal NiazaiRahman GOLDSILVERAfghanistanBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Gareth DelanyGOLDSILVERIrelandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
GEORGESCRIMSHAWGOLDSILVEREnglandBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Ghamai ZadranGOLDSILVERAfghanistanBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Greamevan BuurenGOLDSILVEREnglandAllrounderRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
HamishBennettGOLDSILVERNew ZealandBowlerLeft-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
HamzaTahir GOLDSILVERScotlandBowlerRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
Harry TectorGOLDSILVERIrelandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
HaydenWalshGOLDSILVERWest IndiesBowlerLeft-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
ImrulKayesGOLDSILVERBangladeshBatsmanLeft-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Ishan JayarathneGOLDSILVERSri LankaAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
IzharuluqNaveed GOLDSILVERAfghanistanBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
JadeDernbachGOLDSILVEREnglandBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Jake LintottGOLDSILVEREnglandBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm wrist spinYES  
James FullerGOLDSILVEREnglandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
James FullerGOLDSILVEREnglandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
JaskaranMalhotraGOLDSILVERUnited StatesWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Javelle GlennGOLDSILVERWest IndiesBowlerLeft-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
Jayden Seales GOLDSILVERWest IndiesBowlerLeft-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Jeavor RoyalGOLDSILVERWest IndiesBowlerRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
Jerome TaylorGOLDSILVERWest IndiesBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Jonathan CarterGOLDSILVERWest IndiesAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
JordanCoxGOLDSILVEREnglandWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
JoshLittleGOLDSILVERIrelandBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm fastYES  
JoshCobbGOLDSILVEREnglandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
JoshDa Silva GOLDSILVERWest IndiesWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Josh Lalor GOLDSILVERAustraliaBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm fastYES  
Jubair Hossain GOLDSILVERBangladeshBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
Kasun RajithaGOLDSILVERSri LankaBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Keemo PaulGOLDSILVERWest IndiesAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Kesrick WilliamsGOLDSILVERWest IndiesBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
KevinSinclairGOLDSILVERWest IndiesBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Khary PierreGOLDSILVERWest IndiesBowlerLeft-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
KhawarAliGOLDSILVEROmanAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
Kimani MeliusGOLDSILVERWest IndiesBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
KrishmarSantokieGOLDSILVERWest IndiesBowlerLeft-hand batLeft-arm mediumYES  
Kyle Mayers GOLDSILVERWest IndiesAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Lahiru Kumara GOLDSILVERSri LankaBowlerLeft-hand batRight-arm fastNo2021-12-252022-01-23
LakshanSandakan GOLDSILVERSri LankaBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm wrist spinYES  
Leonardo JulienGOLDSILVERWest IndiesWicketkeeper batsmanLeft-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Liam PlunkettGOLDSILVEREnglandBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Liam Dawson GOLDSILVEREnglandAllrounderRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
LUKEWOODGOLDSILVEREnglandBowlerLeft-hand batLeft-arm fastYES  
LUKEFLETCHERGOLDSILVEREnglandBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
MarkDeyal GOLDSILVERWest IndiesAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
MarkWattGOLDSILVERScotlandBowlerLeft-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
MarquesAckermanGOLDSILVERSouth AfricaBatsmanLeft-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
MasonCraneGOLDSILVEREnglandBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
MatthewPottsGOLDSILVEREnglandBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
MatthewFisherGOLDSILVEREnglandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
MATTHEWCARTERGOLDSILVEREquatorial GuineaBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Maxwell PatrickO’DowdGOLDSILVERNetherlandsBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Mehidy HasanMirazGOLDSILVERBangladeshAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
MilesHammondGOLDSILVEREnglandBatsmanLeft-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Minod BhanukaGOLDSILVERSri LankaWicketkeeper batsmanLeft-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
MizanurRahman GOLDSILVERBangladeshBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Mohammad WaqarSalamkheilGOLDSILVERAfghanistanBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm wrist spinYES  
MonirHossain GOLDSILVERBangladeshBowlerRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
MosaddekHossainGOLDSILVERBangladeshAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Muhammad WaseemGOLDSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Neil BroomGOLDSILVERNew ZealandBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
NevilleMadziva GOLDSILVERZimbabweAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
NialSmith GOLDSILVERGuyanaBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Nick KellyGOLDSILVERNew ZealandBatsmanLeft-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
NYEEMYOUNGGOLDSILVERWest IndiesAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
ObedMcCoyGOLDSILVERWest IndiesBowlerLeft-hand batLeft-arm fastYES  
OshaneThomasGOLDSILVERWest IndiesBowlerLeft-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
PaulPalmerGOLDSILVERJamaicaBatsmanLeft-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Preston McSweenGOLDSILVERWest IndiesBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm fastYES  
RaviRampaul GOLDSILVERWest IndiesBowlerLeft-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Ravi BoparaGOLDSILVERUnited KingdomAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Raymon ReiferGOLDSILVERWest IndiesAllrounderRight-hand batLeft-arm mediumYES  
RayyanPathanGOLDSILVERCanadaAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Riki Wessels GOLDSILVERUnited KingdomWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Roelofvan der MerweGOLDSILVERNetherlandsAllrounderRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
ROMARIO SHEPHERDGOLDSILVERWest IndiesAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Rovman PowellGOLDSILVERWest IndiesAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
RyanBurlGOLDSILVERZimbabweAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
Ryan RickeltonGOLDSILVERSouth AfricaWicketkeeper batsmanLeft-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Ryan JohnGOLDSILVERWest IndiesAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Sadeera SamarawickramaGOLDSILVERSri LankaWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Sam HainGOLDSILVERUnited KingdomBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Sam NortheastGOLDSILVERUnited KingdomBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
SayedShirzadGOLDSILVERAfghanistanBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm mediumYES  
SeanWilliamsGOLDSILVERZimbabweAllrounderLeft-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
SeanDicksonGOLDSILVEREnglandBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Shafiqullah GhafariGOLDSILVERAfghanistanAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
Shamar SpringerGOLDSILVERWest IndiesAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
ShaneDadswellGOLDSILVERSouth AfricaAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Shiran FernandoGOLDSILVERSri LankaBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Taskin Ahmed GOLDSILVERBangladeshBowlerLeft-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Thikshila De Silva GOLDSILVERSri LankaAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
ThomasKaberGOLDSILVERSouth AfricaAllrounderRight-hand batLeft-arm wrist spinYES  
TomBaileyGOLDSILVEREnglandBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
TomAbellGOLDSILVERUnited KingdomBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Tom MooresGOLDSILVERUnited KingdomWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
WAYNEMADSENGOLDSILVEREnglandBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
WesslyMadhevereGOLDSILVERZimbabweAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Younas AhmadzaiGOLDSILVERAfghanistanBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
ZAHIRKHANGOLDSILVERAfghanistanBowlerLeft-hand batLeft-arm wrist spinYES  
ZiaurRahmanGOLDSILVERBangladeshAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
 Yousef ShadzehisarjouSILVERSILVERIran (Islamic Republic of)BatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
AAShehzadSILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
AbdulWasi NooriSILVERSILVERAfghanistanAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
Abdul RahimMangalSILVERSILVERAfghanistanBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Abdullah Syed SILVERSILVERUnited StatesBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Abdulshakoor Sher Muhammad SILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Adhitya Shetty SILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
AdilBhatti SILVERSILVERUnited StatesAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
AftabAlamSILVERSILVERAfghanistanBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Aizaz KhanSILVERSILVERHong KongAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
AjayLalchetaSILVERSILVEROmanAllrounderLeft-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
AkilaDhananjayaSILVERSILVERSri LankaBowlerLeft-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
AlexLeesSILVERSILVEREnglandBatsmanLeft-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
AlexBlakeSILVERSILVEREnglandAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Alishan SharafuSILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Amjad Khan SILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
AndrewBalbirnieSILVERSILVERIrelandBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Ansh TandonSILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesBatsmanLeft-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
AqibIlyasSILVERSILVEROmanBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
AriKarvelasSILVERSILVEREnglandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
ArronLilleySILVERSILVEREnglandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
AryanLakraSILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesAllrounderLeft-hand batLeft-arm wrist spinYES  
AsadullahMataniSILVERSILVERAfghanistanBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
AshleyNurseSILVERSILVERWest IndiesBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Asif KhanSILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Avishek MitraSILVERSILVERBangladeshBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
AZMATULLAHOMARZAISILVERSILVERAfghanistanAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
BabarHayatSILVERSILVERHong KongBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
BahirShahSILVERSILVERAfghanistanBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
BarryMcCarthySILVERSILVERIrelandBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Basant RegmiSILVERSILVERNepalBowlerRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
BenMikeSILVERSILVEREnglandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
BikramSobSILVERSILVERNepalBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
BilalKhanSILVERSILVEROmanBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm mediumYES  
bobby christopher mpofuSILVERSILVERZimbabweBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Brandon KingSILVERSILVERWest IndiesBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
CallumParkinsonSILVERSILVEREnglandBowlerRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
CalumMacLeodSILVERSILVERScotlandBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Charles JordanAminiSILVERSILVERPapua New GuineaAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
ChiragSuriSILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
ChristopherBenjaminSILVERSILVEREnglandWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
ChundangapoyilRizwan SILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
CraigWilliamsSILVERSILVERNamibiaBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
CraigWallaceSILVERSILVERScotlandWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Dan DouthwaiteSILVERSILVEREnglandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
DanielMoriartySILVERSILVEREnglandBowlerLeft-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
DannyLambSILVERSILVEREnglandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
DarrenStevensSILVERSILVEREnglandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
DARWISHRASOOLISILVERSILVERAfghanistanBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
David Lloyd SILVERSILVERUnited KingdomAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Dawood Ejaz SILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Delray Rawlins SILVERSILVEREnglandAllrounderLeft-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
DeroneDavisSILVERSILVERTrinidad and TobagoBowlerLeft-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
DesronMaloney SILVERSILVERWest IndiesBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
DevonThomasSILVERSILVERAntigua and BarbudaWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Dhananjaya LakshanSILVERSILVERSaint Kitts and NevisAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
DineshNakraniSILVERSILVERUgandaAllrounderLeft-hand batLeft-arm mediumYES  
EhsanKhan SILVERSILVERHong KongBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Ehsan NawazSILVERSILVERHong KongBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
ElmoreHutchinsonSILVERSILVERUnited StatesBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm fastYES  
Fahad Babar SILVERSILVERUnited StatesBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Fayyaz ButtSILVERSILVEROmanAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Fazal ZazaiSILVERSILVERAfghanistanBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
FazalHaqFarooqiSILVERSILVERAfghanistanBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm fastYES  
FIDEL EDWARDSSILVERSILVERBarbadosBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
FrederickKlaassenSILVERSILVERNetherlandsBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm fastYES  
FynnHudson PrenticeSILVERSILVEREnglandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Gagandeep Singh SILVERSILVERKenyaBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
George MunseySILVERSILVERScotlandBatsmanLeft-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
George Dockrell SILVERSILVERIrelandAllrounderRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
GerhardErasmusSILVERSILVERNamibiaBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
GrahamHumeSILVERSILVERIrelandAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
GrahamClarkSILVERSILVEREnglandBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
Grant StewartSILVERSILVERItalyAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Haji MuradMuradiSILVERSILVERAfghanistanWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
HamidullahQadriSILVERSILVEREnglandBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
HAMZAHOTAKSILVERSILVERAfghanistanBowlerRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
HaroonArshad SILVERSILVERHong KongAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
HaseebHameedSILVERSILVERUnited KingdomBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
HASHMATULLAHSHAHIDISILVERSILVERAfghanistanBatsmanLeft-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
IanCockbainSILVERSILVERUnited KingdomBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Ikram AliKhilSILVERSILVERAfghanistanWicketkeeper batsmanLeft-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
ImranMirSILVERSILVERAfghanistanBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
ImranHaiderSILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
Imran KhanSILVERSILVERWest IndiesBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
IqbalHussainSILVERSILVERQatarBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
IrfanKarimSILVERSILVERKenyaWicketkeeper batsmanLeft-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
JackLeaningSILVERSILVEREnglandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
JackHaynesSILVERSILVEREnglandBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Jack TaylorSILVERSILVEREnglandBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
JAHMARHAMILTONSILVERSILVERWest IndiesWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
JamesBraceySILVERSILVEREnglandWicketkeeper batsmanLeft-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
JasonMohammedSILVERSILVERWest IndiesBatsmanLeft-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
JATINDERSINGHSILVERSILVEROmanBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
JEREMY GORDONSILVERSILVERCanadaBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Jermaine BlackwoodSILVERSILVERWest IndiesBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
JoeWeatherleySILVERSILVEREnglandBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Joe CracknellSILVERSILVEREnglandWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
JohnSimpsonSILVERSILVEREnglandWicketkeeper batsmanLeft-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Jonathan WellsSILVERSILVERAustraliaBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
Jon-RussJaggesarSILVERSILVERTrinidad and TobagoBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Jordan ClarkSILVERSILVEREnglandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Jordan ThomsonSILVERSILVEREnglandAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
JoshDaveySILVERSILVERScotlandBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
JoshuaPersaudSILVERSILVERWest IndiesWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Joshua JamesSILVERSILVERWest IndiesBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Joshua BishopSILVERSILVERWest IndiesBowlerRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
Jubaid AhamedSILVERSILVERFranceBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
JunaidSiddiqueSILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
KadeemAlleyneSILVERSILVERBarbadosAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
KaleemSanaSILVERSILVERCanadaBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm fastYES  
KamauLeverockSILVERSILVERBermudaAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
KARIMJANATSILVERSILVERAfghanistanAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
KarimaGoreSILVERSILVERUnited StatesAllrounderRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
KartikPalaniappanSILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
KashifDaudSILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
KashifAliSILVERSILVEREnglandBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
KavianNaressSILVERSILVERCanadaAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
Keon Harding SILVERSILVERWest IndiesBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
KevlonAndersonSILVERSILVERWest IndiesBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
KIERANPOWELLSILVERSILVERWest IndiesBatsmanLeft-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Kinchit ShahSILVERSILVERHong KongAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Lalit  RajbanshiSILVERSILVERNepalBowlerRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
LewisMcManusSILVERSILVEREnglandWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
LiamTrevaskisSILVERSILVEREnglandBowlerLeft-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
Luke HollmanSILVERSILVERUnited KingdomAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
MattCritchleySILVERSILVEREnglandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
MatthewCrossSILVERSILVERScotlandWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
MatthewFordeSILVERSILVERWest IndiesAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Max WallerSILVERSILVEREnglandBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
Mbeki JosephSILVERSILVERWest IndiesBatsmanLeft-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
MehranKhan SILVERSILVEROmanAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
MichaelLeaskSILVERSILVERScotlandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Mohamed RishwanSILVERSILVERMaldivesBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Mohammad NadeemSILVERSILVEROmanAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
MOHAMMAD SHAHZADSILVERSILVERAfghanistanWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
MonankPatelSILVERSILVERUnited StatesWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
MuhammadBootaSILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Muhammad Farooq SILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
Muhammad Ghous SILVERSILVERUnited StatesAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Muhammad Junaid SiddiquiSILVERSILVERCanadaBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
Munis AnsariSILVERSILVEROmanAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
MusaMuslimSILVERSILVERAfghanistanAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Nadif ChowdhurySILVERSILVERBangladeshBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
NasirTotakhilSILVERSILVERAfghanistanAllrounderLeft-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
Nathan SowterSILVERSILVEREnglandBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
NaveedObaidSILVERSILVERAfghanistanBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Nicholas KirtonSILVERSILVERWest IndiesBatsmanLeft-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
NIPUNRANSHIKASILVERSILVERSri LankaBowlerLeft-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Nipun DhananjayaPereraSILVERSILVERSri LankaAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
NitishKumarSILVERSILVERCanadaAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
NizakatKhanSILVERSILVERHong KongAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
NOORAHMADSILVERSILVERAfghanistanBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm wrist spinYES  
Norman VanuaSILVERSILVERPapua New GuineaAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
NosthushKenjigeSILVERSILVERUnited StatesBowlerRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
NuwanPradeepSILVERSILVERSri LankaBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
OshadaFernandoSILVERSILVERSri LankaBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
PatBrownSILVERSILVERUnited KingdomBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
PaulStirlingSILVERSILVERIrelandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Paulvan MeekerenSILVERSILVERNetherlandsBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
PawanSarrafSILVERSILVERNepalAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
PieterSeelaarSILVERSILVERNetherlandsAllrounderRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
Rameez ShahzadSILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
RavinderpalSinghSILVERSILVERCanadaBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
RegisChakabvaSILVERSILVERZimbabweWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Riaz KhaliqSILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesAllrounderRight-hand batLeft-arm wrist spinYES  
RichardNgarava SILVERSILVERZimbabweBowlerLeft-hand batLeft-arm mediumYES  
RohanMustafaSILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Roman WalkerSILVERSILVERUnited KingdomAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
RossWhiteleySILVERSILVEREnglandAllrounderLeft-hand batLeft-arm mediumYES  
Ruaidhri SmithSILVERSILVERUnited KingdomBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Ryan HigginsSILVERSILVEREnglandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
SaadBin Zafar SILVERSILVERCanadaAllrounderLeft-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
SafyaanSharifSILVERSILVERScotlandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
SahanArachchigeSILVERSILVERSri LankaAllrounderLeft-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
SaifZaibSILVERSILVEREnglandAllrounderLeft-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
SalmanNazarSILVERSILVERCanadaAllrounderLeft-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
Sam CookSILVERSILVEREnglandBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
SAMI ULLAHSHINWARISILVERSILVERAfghanistanAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
SaurabhNetravalkarSILVERSILVERUnited StatesBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm fastYES  
SeekkugePrasannaSILVERSILVERSri LankaAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
ShahabAlamSILVERSILVERNepalBowlerLeft-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
SHAHIDULLAHKAMALSILVERSILVERAfghanistanAllrounderLeft-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
SharadVesawkarSILVERSILVERNepalAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
SHARAFUDDINASHRAFSILVERSILVERAfghanistanAllrounderRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
SherazAhmed SILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesBowlerRight-hand batLeft-arm fastYES  
Sheraz Ahmed SILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesBowlerLeft-hand batLeft-arm fastYES  
Sikandar RazaButtSILVERSILVERZimbabweAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
SimiSinghSILVERSILVERIrelandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
SolomonBudingerSILVERSILVERUnited KingdomBatsmanLeft-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Sompal KamiSILVERSILVERNepalBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
SrimanthaWijeyeratneSILVERSILVERCanadaWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
StevenTaylorSILVERSILVERUnited StatesBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Steven Mullaney SILVERSILVEREnglandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
StevieEskinaziSILVERSILVEREnglandWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
SubashKhakurelSILVERSILVERNepalWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Sudeepta AurkaSILVERSILVERCanadaAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
Sufyan Mehmood SILVERSILVEROmanBowlerLeft-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Sultan Ahmad SILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesAllrounderLeft-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
SurangaLakmalSILVERSILVERSri LankaBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
Sushan BhariSILVERSILVERNepalBowlerLeft-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
Syed HaiderShahSILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Tion Webster SILVERSILVERWest IndiesBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
Tobias ViseeSILVERSILVERNetherlandsBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
TobyAlbertSILVERSILVERUnited KingdomBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
TomHelmSILVERSILVEREnglandBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
TomLammonbySILVERSILVEREnglandAllrounderLeft-hand batLeft-arm mediumYES  
TomTaylorSILVERSILVEREnglandAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
Tom Smith SILVERSILVEREnglandBowlerRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
Tom HartleySILVERSILVERUnited KingdomBowlerLeft-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
Tom Kohler-CadmoreSILVERSILVEREnglandBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Umair AliKhan SILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
UsmanGhaniSILVERSILVERAfghanistanBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Usman Rafiq SILVERSILVERUnited StatesAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
VarunSehdevSILVERSILVERCanadaBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
vijayakanth viyaskanthSILVERSILVERSri LankaBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm leg-breakYES  
VIRANDEEPSINGHSILVERSILVERMalaysiaAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
VriityaAravindSILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesWicketkeeper batsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
Willem LudickCornelliusSILVERSILVERSouth AfricaAllrounderRight-hand batRight-arm mediumYES  
WilliamSmeedSILVERSILVEREnglandBatsmanRight-hand batNot ApplicableYES  
XavierMarshallSILVERSILVERUnited StatesBatsmanRight-hand batRight-arm Off-breakYES  
YAMINAHMEDZAISILVERSILVERAfghanistanBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
YannickOttleySILVERSILVERWest IndiesAllrounderRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  
ZahoorKhanSILVERSILVERUnited Arab EmiratesBowlerRight-hand batRight-arm fastYES  
ZIA UR REHMANAKBARSILVERSILVERAfghanistanBowlerRight-hand batSlow left-arm orthodoxYES  

Cricket PSL Draft PSL7
 
