Complete list of foreign players confirmed for PSL7 draft

Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven draft is just around the corner with 443 foreign players and 495 local cricketers confirmed for the event.

The drafting of the event is scheduled to be held on December 12 at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, where all six franchises will complete their 20-member squads.

Some of the noticeable names of the T20 cricket are expected to be picked during the event. Here is the complete lift of foreign players: