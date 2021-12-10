Commentators praise ‘stylish’ Babar Azam during first Ashes Test

Commentators around the world have finally started to recognise Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam as he was discussed during the ongoing first Ashes Test.

The 26-year-old is the number one batter in limited-overs formats while he is sitting at the eighth spot in the ICC Test rankings.

Babar’s elegance is widely appreciated and admired around the world as commentators couldn’t resist mentioning the right-hander during the first Test.

“Currently second behind your man, Babar Azam, who I know you love Kerry,” said Mark Howard during commentary. “When Babar’s name comes up you start smiling.”

Replying to his comments, Kerry O’Keeffe said: “I can watch Babar get 20 ball duck and would aesthetically walk away saying it was a good knock. A good zero, a stylish zero.”