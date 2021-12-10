Friday, December 10, 2021  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Commentators praise ‘stylish’ Babar Azam during first Ashes Test

He is among top 10 batters in all formats

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Commentators around the world have finally started to recognise Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam as he was discussed during the ongoing first Ashes Test.

The 26-year-old is the number one batter in limited-overs formats while he is sitting at the eighth spot in the ICC Test rankings.

Babar’s elegance is widely appreciated and admired around the world as commentators couldn’t resist mentioning the right-hander during the first Test.

“Currently second behind your man, Babar Azam, who I know you love Kerry,” said Mark Howard during commentary. “When Babar’s name comes up you start smiling.”

Replying to his comments, Kerry O’Keeffe said: “I can watch Babar get 20 ball duck and would aesthetically walk away saying it was a good knock. A good zero, a stylish zero.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
ashes AUS v ENG Babar Azam Cricket
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Babar Azam, Ashes, Ashes first Test, AUS v ENG, First Test, Cricket, Commentators
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Quetta Gladiators sign Afridi, trade Azam for PSL7
Quetta Gladiators sign Afridi, trade Azam for PSL7
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.