HOME > Cricket

Chopra shuts down netizen for calling Rizwan ‘loser’

Pakistan wicketkeeper has been in red-hot form recently

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Photo: BCCI/ AFP

Former India opener Aakash Chopra hit back at a Twitter user after the latter called Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan a ‘loser’.

Chopra had recently published a video, praising Rizwan’s performance in the T20 format. However, the netizen posted a screenshot of that video and claimed that India’s star batter Virat Kohli had already achieved the feats before Rizwan — which was factually incorrect.

Responding to the Twitter user, Chopra shared the stats for the most T20 runs scored in a calendar year which clearly showed that Rizwan was ahead of Kohli.  

It must be noted that the prolific right-hander, Rizwan, also has the most runs, 1326, in T20I cricket, this year, at a stunning average of 73.66 and strike-rate of 134.89. His runs tally includes 12 fifties, most by any player this year, and a hundred. He also stands at the top of the pile in terms of sixes hit this year, with 42 against his name.

Rizwan’s 158-run opening stand for the first wicket with Babar Azam, in the third T20I against West Indies recently, also helped the duo break the record for most hundred partnerships as a pair, six, in T20I cricket. The record was previously held by India’s Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, with five century partnerships.

