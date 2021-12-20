Chopra shuts down netizen for calling Rizwan ‘loser’

Former India opener Aakash Chopra hit back at a Twitter user after the latter called Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan a ‘loser’.

Chopra had recently published a video, praising Rizwan’s performance in the T20 format. However, the netizen posted a screenshot of that video and claimed that India’s star batter Virat Kohli had already achieved the feats before Rizwan — which was factually incorrect.

Virat had already done this before it was famous don’t compare him with any loser ever he is the best player period. #viratkholi #Virat #Viratkohli look at his stats!

— Abhi (@ItzAbhizz) December 20, 2021

Responding to the Twitter user, Chopra shared the stats for the most T20 runs scored in a calendar year which clearly showed that Rizwan was ahead of Kohli.

It must be noted that the prolific right-hander, Rizwan, also has the most runs, 1326, in T20I cricket, this year, at a stunning average of 73.66 and strike-rate of 134.89. His runs tally includes 12 fifties, most by any player this year, and a hundred. He also stands at the top of the pile in terms of sixes hit this year, with 42 against his name.

Rizwan’s 158-run opening stand for the first wicket with Babar Azam, in the third T20I against West Indies recently, also helped the duo break the record for most hundred partnerships as a pair, six, in T20I cricket. The record was previously held by India’s Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, with five century partnerships.