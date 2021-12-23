Chappell hopes Australia ‘won’t cry off’ from Pakistan tour

Former cricketer Greg Chappell hopes that Australia won’t back off from their tour of Pakistan, next year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already announced the details of Australia’s first tour of Pakistan since 1998, which will take place in March and April 2022, and comprise three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.

“I do hope that Australia will not cry off from the nation’s first cricketing tour of Pakistan in over two decades,” Chappell wrote in his column for The Sydney Morning Herald.

The 73-year-old also threw weight behind the security arrangements in Pakistan, while stating that “a more solicitous and hospitable organisation would be hard to find”.

“I know that a three-man delegation, including a representative of the Australian Cricketers Association, has just returned from an extensive 12-day visit to the proposed venues for the March series. Informal reports are that they were impressed at the plans and preparations of the Pakistan Cricket Board,” he said.

“Pakistan offers touring sides security at the level normally extended only to international heads of state,” he added.

He also urged Cricket Australia to send a full-strength team for Pakistan tour.

“The final call on the tour’s feasibility lies with the Australian government which will advise Cricket Australia on security considerations, but I fervently hope that if that call is positive, we send a full-strength team,” he said.

“It is critical that CA and the Australia Cricketers’ Association (ACA) make it clear to the players how important this tour is to the long-term future of the game. Each generation has a responsibility to ensure that the game that they pass on to future generations is in robust health,” he concluded.