Bhogle includes two Pakistan players in Test team of 2021

Renowned India commentator Harsha Bhogle has included two Pakistan players in his Test team for 2021.

While speaking in a video on Cricbuzz’s official YouTube channel, Bhogle named middle-order batter Fawad Alam and pacer Shaheen Afridi as the Pakistan players in his lineup.

The left-hander, Alam, scored 571 runs, during the year, at an average of 57.10.

“He [Alam] kept making runs in domestic for a long time, but his side didn’t pick, and he sort of became a cult figure in his country,” said Bhogle. “Had a very peculiar stance, you looked at him and said, ‘right how he is going to score runs?’. He made three hundreds in this year, and it was a joy watching Fawad Alam bat.”

Meanwhile, Afridi was the second highest wicket-taker this year with 47 wickets at an average of 17.06.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is in fantastic form; the left-armer swings the ball, he is got very decent pace,” Bhogle said while praising the Pakistan speedster.

As far as the rest of the players in his XI were concerned, Bhogle included three from India, followed by one each from England, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa and New Zealand.

Harsha Bhogle’s Test XI for 2021

Rohit Sharma, Dimuth Karunaratne, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Anrich Nortje and Kyle Jamieson.