Bhogle excludes Babar from T20 Team of the Year

Renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle has excluded Pakistan captain Babar Azam from his T20 team of the year.

In a video for Cricbuzz, Bhogle picked England’s Jos Buttler to open the innings with Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan because of their better strike-rate as compared to Azam.

“If you look at the numbers of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan… they were scripting their own tail,” said Bhogle. “I then looked at their strikes rates, which for both of them was around a 130. When you have got two openers who are doing a 130, it means you are playing a 150 kind of game and that puts a lot of pressure on number four, five and six because you need really explosive players. Also, Babar and Rizwan were able to have such a stellar year because they had a fantastic bowling side that was allowing them to play 150 games.”

“But when you are picking team of the year, you can be budgeting for 150 so we are going to pick one of Babar and Rizwan because you have got someone like Jos Buttler who is a ridiculously gifted attacking player. I looked at powerplay strike rates and there I got my tie-breaker. On pure pedigree, no matching Babar Azam but in T20 you take different decisions. I have gone with ability in the powerplay because I have got a very deep batting lineup and I want more explosive players,” he elaborated.

Bhogle also named pacer Shaheen Afridi in his XI, due to the latter’s ability to pick up wickets with the new ball.

“Shaheen Afridi is in a league of his own as a left-arm quick. Wonderful in the powerplay, always gives you wickets and he is just in orbit at the moment so Afridi was a no brainer,” he said.

Harsha Bhogle’s T20I team of the year:

Jos Buttler, Mohammad Rizwan, Mitchell Marsh, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Anrich Nortje and Jasprit Bumrah.