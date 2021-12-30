Ben Cutting gives vote of confidence to Australia’s Pakistan tour

All-rounder Ben Cutting his thrown his weight behind Australia’s tour of Pakistan, next year.

The 34-year-old stated that people in Pakistan are passionate about the game and hoped that Australia won’t go back on their commitment to tour the country.

“I hope the Aussie boys get to tour there,” Cutting told AAP. “The locals would certainly love that . They’re just so passionate. They get massive crowds for games and if one of the best teams in the world, like Australia, are playing they’d absolutely love it.”

Cutting has regularly visited Pakistan, over the past few years, with stints in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and also being a part of the World XI side for the exhibition series in 2017.

“Not once have I been worried about the security side of things,” he said. “The second visit [during PSL] I was more worried about Covid than anything else because that was kicking off.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already announced the details of Australia’s first tour of Pakistan since 1998, which will take place in March and April 2022, and comprise three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.

The Tests will be held in Karachi (March 3-7), Rawalpindi (March 12-16) and Lahore (March 21-25), while Lahore will host the four white-ball matches from March 29 to April 5.