Babar nominated for Men’s ODI Player of the Year award

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been nominated for the ICC Men’s ODI Player of the Year award, after his impressive performance in the 50-over format.

The world’s number one ranked ODI batter scored 405 runs in six matches at an average of 67.50 with two centuries.

“Babar Azam might have played only six ODis in 2021, but he made vital contributions in the two series that they played this year,” the ICC said in a statement.

“He was the second-highest run-scorer with 228 runs and was the Player of the Match in both of Pakistan’s wins in the 2-1 series victory against South Africa. He was the architect of Pakistan’s chase of 274 in the first ODI with a century and laid the foundation with an 82-ball 94 in the final ODI where the visitors posted 320 batting first,” the statement added.

“He was the lone warrior for Pakistan when they were swept by England 3-0. He accumulated 177 runs in three games but found no support none of the other batters managed to score more than 100 in the series,” it further stated.

The other players in the race for the award include Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, South Africa’s Janneman Malan and Ireland’s Paul Stirling.