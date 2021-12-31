Babar Azam reveals best and worst moment of 2021

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed his best and worst moment of 2021 as the year draws to a close.

While speaking on the PCB Podcast, Azam said that the win against India in the T20 World Cup was a historic moment. It must be noted that this was Pakistan’s first-ever victory over India in World Cup matches.

“The best moment of 2021 was Pakistan beating India in the T20 World Cup,” said Azam. “It was a great feeling and the buzz in the stadium showed that it was equally enjoyed by the cricket fans. It was a team effort and belief that we’ll change the history which we did.”

On the other hand, the prolific batter termed Pakistan’s loss against Australia in the T20 World Cup semi-final as the worst moment of the year.

“The defeat against Australia in T20 World Cup semi-final was the most heart-breaking moment of 2021. We made mistakes but hopefully we’ll learn from those and won’t repeat them in case a similar situation comes again for Pakistan,” he said.

Azam will be back in action in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League, starting on January 27, where he will lead Karachi Kings.