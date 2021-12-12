Babar Azam refuses to reveal conversation with Virat Kohli

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has refused to share the details of his conversation with India captain Virat Kohli, during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.

Kohli and Azam’s animated discussion was caught on camera before the toss of the high-profile Indo-Pak clash on October 24.

“I won’t reveal the discussion in front of everyone,” said Babar when questioned about the duo’s conversation.

It must be noted that Pakistan won the match in emphatic fashion by 10 wickets, to register their first-ever victory in World Cup matches over India.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi starred with the ball, picking up three top-order India wickets, meanwhile Azam and his fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan chased the 152-run target without breaking a sweat.

The Men-in-Green are currently preparing for the upcoming three-match T20I series against West Indies, which starts in Karachi on Monday, December 13.

Monday’s game will be followed by T20Is on Tuesday and Thursday and by three one-day internationals on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday — all in Karachi.