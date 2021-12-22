Babar Azam reclaims top spot in T20I rankings

Pakistan all-format captain and prolific batter Babar Azam has reclaimed the top spot in ICC Men’s T20I rankings for batters.

There is a tie for top position of batters between Azam and England’s Dawid Malan, who have 805 rating points each.

🔹 Babar Azam surges to the 🔝

🔹 Mohammad Rizwan into the top three 🔥 Significant gains for Pakistan batters in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings 👉 https://t.co/hBFKXGWUp4 pic.twitter.com/qqUfYsFGkA — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2021

Azam is also the only Pakistan batter in the top 10, ninth position, of Test rankings. The right-hander is the top-ranked ODI player in the world as well.

Meanwhile, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is now at a career-high 798 points and is placed at the number three position.

As far as Test rankings are concerned, Australia’s in-form batter Marnus Labuschagne has replaced England’s Joe Root at top of the batter’s list.

“Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne is now the number one batter in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings, surpassing England’s Joe Root who had been on top since August this year,” ICC said in a press release.

“In the second Test held in Adelaide, Marnus scored his first Ashes century and went on to be adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for his knocks of 103 and 51 contributing towards Australia’s 275-run win over England,” it added.