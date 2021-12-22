Wednesday, December 22, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Babar Azam reclaims top spot in T20I rankings

Prolific batter has 805 ratings points after latest update

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan all-format captain and prolific batter Babar Azam has reclaimed the top spot in ICC Men’s T20I rankings for batters.

There is a tie for top position of batters between Azam and England’s Dawid Malan, who have 805 rating points each.

Azam is also the only Pakistan batter in the top 10, ninth position, of Test rankings. The right-hander is the top-ranked ODI player in the world as well.  

Meanwhile, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is now at a career-high 798 points and is placed at the number three position.

As far as Test rankings are concerned, Australia’s in-form batter Marnus Labuschagne has replaced England’s Joe Root at top of the batter’s list.

“Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne is now the number one batter in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings, surpassing England’s Joe Root who had been on top since August this year,” ICC said in a press release.

“In the second Test held in Adelaide, Marnus scored his first Ashes century and went on to be adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for his knocks of 103 and 51 contributing towards Australia’s 275-run win over England,” it added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam Cricket PAK v BAN
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Babar Azam, Cricket, T20I rankings, Cricket news, T20I rankings news, Babar Azam news,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.