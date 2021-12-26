Sunday, December 26, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Babar Azam, Ramiz Raja ecstatic after Pakistan defeat India

Duo heaped praise on the Boys in Green

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Dec 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja and the national’s side captain Babar Azam have heaped praise on the Pakistan U19 side, after their win over India in the ongoing Asia Cup on Saturday.

The Boys in Green defeated their arch-rivals by two wickets, after a fascinating clash in Dubai.

Taking to Twitter, after the conclusion of the match, Raja lauded the Pakistan side for playing “a tremendous game”.

Meanwhile, Azam urged the youngsters to “keep performing like this and continue to make all of us proud”.

Muhammad Shahzad set the platform for Pakistan’s victory, with a solid knock of 81 runs off 105 balls.

“This was a huge game against India and it was my dream to put in a contribution that would help Pakistan win and I did that,” said Shahzad in a video released by PCB.

Pacer Zeeshan Zameer, who bagged a five-wicket haul, was also happy to play a key role in his team’s win.

“First of all I would like to thank the Almighty for his help in my performance today. I had come into this game with the aim of taking five wickets against India and thankfully I was able to execute my plans,” said Zameer after the match.

The win helps Pakistan top the table in Group A, after two wins in as many games.

Pakistan’s final group-stage match will be against United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 27 in Dubai.

