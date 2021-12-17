Friday, December 17, 2021  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1443
Cricket

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan break Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul’s record

The duo scored 158 for first wicket

Posted: Dec 17, 2021
Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s star opening pair Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan has been on a role as they dethroned India’s Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul from a unique feat.

The duo provided a 158-run opening stand to help Pakistan chase a record 208-run total at the National Stadium Karachi against West Indies on Thursday.

This was the sixth-century stand between the pair — the most by any batting partners in T20Is.

Previously, the record was held by India’s batting pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who had five-century stands to their credit.

Among these six-century partnerships, three have come while batting second. No other pair has such a record while chasing the target.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan clinched the T20I series 3-0 against the Windies.

Babar Azam Cricket PAK v IND PAK v WI
 
