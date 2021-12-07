Australia tour of Pakistan: Security delegation arrives in Karachi

Cricket Australia’s security delegation has arrived in Karachi ahead of the Aussies tour of Pakistan next year.

In their first tour since 1998 in March-April, they will play three Tests, the same number of ODIs, and a T20I.

The four-member delegation includes three officials from Australia and a renowned security expert Rigg Dixon.

In the first phase, the delegation will visit National Stadium Karachi, which is one of the three venues set to host Australia, where they will review the security arrangements. They will also hold different meetings in Karachi.

In the second phase, they will visit Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Australia tour of Pakistan depends on the report of this delegation.

The Tests will take place in Karachi (3-7 March), Rawalpindi (12-16 March), and Lahore (21-25 March), while Lahore will be the venue for the four white-ball matches to be played from 29 March to 5 April.

The Test series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be connected to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League