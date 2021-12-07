Tuesday, December 7, 2021  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Australia tour of Pakistan: Security delegation arrives in Karachi

They are set to tour in March-April next year

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia’s security delegation has arrived in Karachi ahead of the Aussies tour of Pakistan next year.

In their first tour since 1998 in March-April, they will play three Tests, the same number of ODIs, and a T20I.

The four-member delegation includes three officials from Australia and a renowned security expert Rigg Dixon.

In the first phase, the delegation will visit National Stadium Karachi, which is one of the three venues set to host Australia, where they will review the security arrangements. They will also hold different meetings in Karachi.

In the second phase, they will visit Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Australia tour of Pakistan depends on the report of this delegation.

The Tests will take place in Karachi (3-7 March), Rawalpindi (12-16 March), and Lahore (21-25 March), while Lahore will be the venue for the four white-ball matches to be played from 29 March to 5 April.

The Test series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be connected to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League

FaceBook WhatsApp
AUS v PAK Australia Cricket
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PAK v AUS, Cricket, Cricket Australia, Pakistan, AUS v PAK, Australia tour, Security Delegation
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.