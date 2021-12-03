Attacking in pairs: Shaheen opens up on partnership with Hasan

On a slow wicket in Chattogram, where spinners are expected to claim a bigger share of wickets, Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali together managed to bag 14 out of 20 scalps in their win against hosts Bangladesh in the first Test

For Bangladesh, spinner Taijul Islam was the pick of the bowlers, taking eight wickets across both innings of the match, which proves the effort by Shaheen and Hassan was extraordinary on a placid track.

“All wickets in Asia are slow and spinners get more help but I think if you’re powerful and strong enough then you can use pace to beat batters as well,” Shaheen said with a smirk on his face during a press conference on Friday on the eve of the second Test, which is set to be played in Dhaka.

But two is better than one, and the left-armer revealed the management of that “strength and power” is only made possible when the Pakistan pace sensations attack in pairs.

Shaheen talked about how he plans his hunt for wickets along with Hasan and he credited the method behind the madness for the success the duo has started to share recently.

“We bowl in partnerships and Hasan deserves credit for this,” said the 21-year-old.

“Whenever we bowl we decide about who’s going to attack and who’s going to contain. We try to bowl with aggression and it gives us success.

“I enjoy bowling with Hasan and he has 39 wickets, Ive 44. He is a fighter,” Shaheen added while saying the pacers will try to emulate the performance of the first Test in the second.