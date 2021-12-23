Thursday, December 23, 2021  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1443
Asif Ali eagerly waiting for Australia tour of Pakistan

The right-hander wants to do well for his side

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Posted: Dec 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan hard-hitting batter Asif Ali is upbeat for Australia’s tour of Pakistan, next year, and is keen on putting up a good show on the field.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already announced the details of Australia’s first tour of Pakistan since 1998, which will take place in March and April 2022, and comprise three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.

“I’m eagerly waiting for Australia’s tour of Pakistan,” said Asif Ali in an interview with Geo Super. “The matches will be played at different venues in Pakistan, which will cheer up cricket fans across the country.”

“We want to do well against a strong Australia side and live up to expectations of our fans,” he added.  

The right-hander is also looking forward to the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven, where he will play for two-time champions Islamabad United.

‘I’m happy that PSL7 will take place in Pakistan. I always try to give my 100 per cent in the event and will try to do the same in the upcoming season as well,” he said.

The seventh edition of PSL will start on January 27, with the final set to take place on February 27.

