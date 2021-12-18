Ashwin in awe of Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen

India star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has praised Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi saying that Pakistan have always had some talented cricketers and they have more now.

The off-spinner made these comments in a question and answer session on his YouTube channel.

“I’ve always been following Mohammad Rizwan,” said Ashwin. “I have been speaking about him for a while about the quality he brings and plays very crucial knocks but I think the standout batter, the ways he bats, the hundred in Australia, it has to be Babar Azam.”

“After that real striker that has been going around, Shaheen Shah Afridi is well, real talent,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the aforementioned trio played a crucial part in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win against arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup.

Shaheen struck with the bowl, where he managed to claim three top-order wickets, and in reply’s to India’s 152-run target, Babar and Rizwan produced a clinical performance with the bat and chased down the target without losing any wicket.