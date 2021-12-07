First Ashes Test: Anderson out as England name 12-member squad

Veteran pace spearhead Jimmy Anderson was Tuesday left out of England’s 12-man squad for the opening Ashes Test against Australia, while Haseeb Hameed won the race to open the innings ahead of Zak Crawley.

The 39-year-old Anderson, Test cricket’s most prolific fast bowler with 632 wickets, reportedly has a minor calf problem, although England did not give a reason for his omission.

England 12-man squad for first Ashes Test in Brisbane on Wednesday: Joe Root (capt), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood