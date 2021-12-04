Amir, Afridi, other senior players demoted in PSL7

Veteran cricketers Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Amir get demoted in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Season seven of the cash-rich league is all set to commence from January 27 in Karachi, with drafts are going to take place on December 12.

Many of the fans were surprised to see the demotion of senior players for the upcoming season.

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who might be playing his final season, was demoted from Platinum to the Diamond category.

Similarly, former pacer Mohammad Amir, veteran all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik too were demoted to the Diamond category for Platinum.

Kamran Akaml, 39, who is the second highest-run getter in the PSL, was demoted to the Gold category from Diamond.

They all were retained by their respective franchises for the upcoming season of the league.

Afridi will be featuring for the defending champions Multan Sultans, Malik and Kamran Akmal will be representing Peshawar Zalmi, Mohammad Hafeez will be in action for Lahore Qalandars and Mohammad Amir will feature for Karachi Kings.