Akram disappointed with lack of crowd in first Pakistan-Windies T20I

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram was disappointed with the lack of crowd in the first T20I between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Despite Pakistan’s impressive run in the T20 World Cup and triumphant tour of Bangladesh, recently, the stadium was largely empty on Monday. Reportedly, only 35 per cent of the tickets were sold for the match.

Taking to Twitter, Akram said that he was “incredibly sad to see an empty stadium in Karachi” and urged his followers to share the reason behind the absence of crowd in the match.

He also, later, quoted a video of a group of spectators who were left stranded outside the stadium.

“This is very concerning. This is not a backyard game, this is an international series,” Akram added.

Sources revealed that more than 18,000 tickets went unsold for the second T20I match as well. Some of the fans are also finding it difficult to purchase tickets online.

The second T20I between the two sides will take place at the same venue, Tuesday (today).

Federal Minister Asad Umar had also urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to allow free entry into the stadium in order to motivate the fans. However, the PCB is yet to make such a call for the remaining matches.

It must be noted that Pakistan won the first of the three-match series, on Monday, in comprehensive fashion by 63 runs.

Karachi crowd, what a shame 👎 pic.twitter.com/FAtdz2jjBQ — Ans Hafeez (@AnsHafeez) December 13, 2021

Karachi is always disappointing in terms of Crowd.. — Maham Fatima 🇵🇰 (@MahamOfficial_2) December 13, 2021