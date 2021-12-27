Afridi wants Australia, England to send full-strength teams to Pakistan

Former captain Shahid Afridi is hopeful that Australia and England will send their full-strength teams to Pakistan, next year.

While speaking on Samaa TV’s show Game Set Match, the flamboyant all-rounder spoke about the importance of Australia and England fulfilling their commitment of touring Pakistan.

“I hope that Australia and England will tour Pakistan with their main players, rather than sending their B teams,” said Afridi. “This will lead to good matches and entertainment for the fans.”

“I hope that Australia tours Pakistan because the security situation in Pakistan has improved considerably over the past few years,” he added. “When teams like Australia and England will come to Pakistan, it will send a good message to the entire world.”

England will play seven T20I matches when they will tour Pakistan in September-October 2022. They will then return to Pakistan in November-December, after the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, to play three Tests, which will be part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Meanwhile, Australia’s first tour of Pakistan since 1998 will take place in March and April 2022, which will include three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.