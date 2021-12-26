Afghanistan player pulls out of PSL7

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, who was drafted in by Quetta Gladiators, has pulled out of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven due to “personal reasons”.

The decision was announced by Naveen’s manager, Kaustav Lahiri, in a tweet on Sunday.

Naveen, later, also expressed his disappointment over missing out on playing the event but was optimistic about being a part of it in the future.

Sad to be missing out from the @thePSLt20 Hopefully will play sometime in the future 🙏 https://t.co/fFDqeD31W1 — Naveen ul haq Murid (@imnaveenulhaq) December 26, 2021

The 22-year-old, Naveen, has seven ODIs and 13 T20Is for Afghanistan, over the course of his brief career so far.

The right-armer was picked by the Gladiators in the silver category, during PSL7 Draft on December 12.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led unit are likely to replace Naveen in the Replacement Player Draft, which is expected to take place through a virtual session on January 7, 2022.

The seventh edition of PSL will start on January 27, next year, with the final set to take place on February 27.