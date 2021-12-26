Sunday, December 26, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1443
Afghanistan player pulls out of PSL7

Naveen was part of Quetta Gladiators franchise

Posted: Dec 26, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, who was drafted in by Quetta Gladiators, has pulled out of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven due to “personal reasons”.

The decision was announced by Naveen’s manager, Kaustav Lahiri, in a tweet on Sunday.

Naveen, later, also expressed his disappointment over missing out on playing the event but was optimistic about being a part of it in the future.

The 22-year-old, Naveen, has seven ODIs and 13 T20Is for Afghanistan, over the course of his brief career so far.

The right-armer was picked by the Gladiators in the silver category, during PSL7 Draft on December 12.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led unit are likely to replace Naveen in the Replacement Player Draft, which is expected to take place through a virtual session on January 7, 2022.

The seventh edition of PSL will start on January 27, next year, with the final set to take place on February 27.

Naveen-ul-Haq PSL 7 Quetta Gladiators
 
