Cricket

Abid Ali stable after being hospitalised due to chest pain

He was playing Quaid-e-Azam trophy match

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago

Abid Ali—Photo: Twittter

Pakistan Test opener Abid Ali has been stabilized after being rushed to the hospital due to chest pain Tuesday.

Ali underwent a cardiac procedure and will remain under doctprs’ observation at the hospital for 48 hours.

He was playing a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final round match for the Central Punjab at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

The right-hander scored over 50 runs in the final innings of the game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who declared their second innings after posting 249-4.

In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that he was diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

“He is under the care of Consultant Cardiologist who is liaising with PCB medical team regarding further treatment. He is currently stable,” reads the statement.

It is worth mentioning here that Abid played a crucial role in Pakistan’s 2-0 clean sweep victory over Bangladesh.

The player also scored a ton in the first innings of the first Test, while scored a fifty in the second innings.

Cricket QeA Trophy
 
