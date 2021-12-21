Abid Ali hospitalised after chest pain

Pakistan Test opener Abid Ali has been rushed to the hospital after chest pain on Tuesday.

He was playing a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final round match for the Central Punjab at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

The right-hander scored over 50 runs in the final innings of the game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who declared their second innings after posting 249-4.

The 34-year-old is currently receiving treatment in the hospital and underwent several medical tests.

It is worth mentioning here that Abid played a crucial role in Pakistan’s 2-0 clean sweep victory over Bangladesh.

The player also scored a ton in the first innings of the first Test, while scored a fifty in the second innings.