Tuesday, December 21, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Abid Ali hospitalised after chest pain

He was playing Quaid-e-Azam trophy match

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Abid Ali—Photo: Twittter

Pakistan Test opener Abid Ali has been rushed to the hospital after chest pain on Tuesday.

He was playing a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final round match for the Central Punjab at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

The right-hander scored over 50 runs in the final innings of the game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who declared their second innings after posting 249-4.

The 34-year-old is currently receiving treatment in the hospital and underwent several medical tests.

It is worth mentioning here that Abid played a crucial role in Pakistan’s 2-0 clean sweep victory over Bangladesh.

The player also scored a ton in the first innings of the first Test, while scored a fifty in the second innings.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket QeA Trophy
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Abid Ali, hospital, Chest pain, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Abid Ali news, Abid Ali hospitalised, QeA trophy,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.