Abid Ali ‘feeling much better’ after undergoing angioplasty

Opener was diagnosed of Acute Coronary Syndrome

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Photo: PCB

Pakistan Test opener Abid Ali underwent angioplasty on Wednesday, at a private hospital in Karachi, after he was diagnosed of Acute Coronary Syndrome, yesterday.

According to details, the right-hander is “feeling much better” but he will remain under observation for the next two days.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is also looking to bring in a sports cardiologist for Ali’s further treatment.

It must be noted that the Central Punjab opener, Ali, had complained of chest pain during his innings against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final-round match at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

“He is under the care of Consultant Cardiologist who is liaising with PCB medical team regarding further treatment. He is currently stable,” the PCB said in a statement.  “It is requested to respect his and the family’s privacy at this time.”

Ali has featured in 16 Tests and six ODIs for Pakistan over the course of his brief career, so far.

