Abid Ali discharged from hospital

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has been discharged from the hospital after improvement in his health condition.

The Central Punjab opener, Ali, had complained of chest pain during his innings against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final-round match at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi, on December 21, and was taken immediately to a cardiac hospital where he was diagnosed as a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS).

“He [Abid] has been discharged from the hospital but his rehab program is for two weeks. The PCB has made arrangements for our accommodation in Karachi,” Abid’s father told Cricket Pakistan.

“We are grateful to all the friends who prayed for Abid’s recovery,” he added.

During his treatment at the hospital, Ali underwent angioplasty and two stents were placed in his blocked coronary artery.

The right-hander has featured in 16 Tests and six ODIs for Pakistan over the course of his brief career, so far.