2021 in numbers: Pakistan’s performance in T20Is

Men-in-Green managed to win record number of matches this year

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan cricket team has a phenomenal 2021 as they shattered many records and won some memorable matches in the year.

The year started with a victory against South Africa at home while the year ended in the same manner as the Men-in-Green clinched the T20I series 3-0 against West Indies in Karachi.

Here are some key achievements of the Pakistan team in the shortest format this year:

4,020 ­– is the number of runs Pakistan scored in T20Is this year – which is most by any team.

347 – is the number of boundaries the Men-in-Green were able to hit in the year which is also the most by any team.

147 –is thenumber of sixes hit by the Babar Azam-led unit, which is the second-most by a T20I side.

10 –wicket-win against India at the T20 World Cup is the biggest victory by Pakistan in terms of wickets.

20 – is the number of matches Pakistan managed to win in a calendar year which is the most by any side in the World.

As far as individual records are concerned, the Men-in-Green enjoyed huge success there as well thanks to Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam.

Six – is the number of century stands between the duo is the most by any pair in T20Is.

16 – is the number of catches Babar Azam took this year, which is most by any fielder.

22 – is the number if catches Mohammad Rizwan completed behind the stumps, which is the most by any wicketkeeper in the world this year.

197­ – is the record opening stand in the T20Is, which Babar and Rizwan managed to achieve against South Africa.

1,326 – are the record number of runs that Mohammad Rizwan managed to score this year. This is most by a batter in a year.

12 – is the number of half-centuries Mohammad Rizwan managed to score this – the most for any batter.

