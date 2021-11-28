Yousuf, Gul being considered for Pakistan consultancy positions

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf and ex fast bowler Umar Gul are in contention for the national team batting and bowling consultant positions for the upcoming home series against the West Indies.

The Pakistan Cricket Board hasn’t yet decided to appoint permanent coaches for the team with the interim team management under coach Saqlain Mushtaq is likely to stay in place, at least until the three-match T20 and One-day International series against the Carribbean side.

Pakistan are looking for temporary consultants after Matthew Hayden served a short stint in the batting consultant position during the T20 World Cup.

Bowling consultant Vernon Philander will leave the Pakistan camp after the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s next international assignment after the West Indies series is a home Test and ODI series against Australia.

Before that, it is likely to see permanent coaches appointed for the national team after former head coach and bowling coach Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis stepped down in September.