Sports

Yasir out as Pakistan name Test squad for Bangladesh series

Imam, Kamran, and Bilal Asif named in the squad

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Zimbabwe Cricket / Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the 20-member squad for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in a two Test match series starting from November 26. The first Test will be played in Chittagong, while the second match will take place in Dhaka.

According to a press release issued by the PCB, opener Imam-ul-Haq, middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam and off-spinner Bilal Asif have been included in the squad.

They replace Haris Rauf, Imran Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani and Yasir Shah, who were part of the Test team that took on West Indies in July.

Imam is currently representing Balochistan in the Quaid e Azam Trophy. In the ongoing season, the left-handed opener has scored 488 runs in five innings, including an unbeaten double-century.

Yasir Shah is dropped from the team as he is still recovering from thumb injury which he sustained during the National T20 in September. Off-spinner Bilal Asif replaces him in the team. Asif last played a Test match in 2018.

Kamran Ghulam, who was added to the squad for the South Africa home series in January on the back of strong performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, has made a comeback for this series after missing the West Indies tour.

The complete squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh is:

  • Babar Azam
  • Mohammad Rizwan
  • Abdullah Shafique
  • Abid Ali
  • Azhar Ali
  • Bilal Asif
  • Faheem Ashraf
  • Fawad Alam
  • Hasan Ali
  • Imam-ul-Haq
  • Kamran Ghulam
  • Mohammad Abbas
  • Mohammad Nawaz
  • Naseem Shah
  • Nauman Ali
  • Sajid Khan
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed
  • Saud Shakeel
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Zahid Mahmood

