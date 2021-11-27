Why ‘big names’ don’t play PSL, angry Ramiz asks management

With a couple of months remaining in the Pakistan Super League season seven kick-off, the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja and the franchises owners had a heated argument during a meeting, sources said Saturday.

The seventh edition of the league is all set to begin in mid-January next year, with drafts of the league are expected to take place in the second week of December.

The chairman had a heated exchange with the franchises owners, where Raja called them ‘intruders’.

“PSL is our home and you guys are intruders,” a source inside the board quoted the PCB chairman. “You have destroyed windows and doors of our house.”

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omer replied that PSL is because of the franchises. “We are the investors of the league,” he said. “We have six successful seasons of the league and it is our home.”

The PCB chairman asked players’ accusation and management committee member Imran Ahmed Khan that why renowned T20 cricketers like Australia’s Maxwell and other doesn’t play PSL?

“We have invited them many times, but they refuse to play in Pakistan,” he replies.

The board and the franchises owners disagreed over the salary cap set by the body for the upcoming edition of the league. Ramiz had asked the franchises to increase the salary cap to $1.2 million from $0.95 million.

However, the franchises after a detailed argument with the PCB chief managed to keep the salary cap at $0.95 million for the PSL7.