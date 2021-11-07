Sunday, November 7, 2021  | 31 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Who will join Pakistan in T20 WC semifinal?

Three teams contesting for the last spot

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Three teams – India, Afghanistan, and New Zealand – will be battling for the last remaining spot in the ICC T20 World Cup semifinal.

The knockout games will be played on November 10 and 11, respectively, with Pakistan the only team from Group 2 that has qualified so far.

New Zealand will be playing Afghanistan in their final game of the Super 12. India will be closely monitoring the game as their path to the semis depends on the outcome of the game.

In this video, we run through all the calculations and possibilities for the last remaining semifinal spot from the group.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan vs Scotland, World Cup T20, semi-finals T20 WC, Pakistan and Scotland
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.