Who will join Pakistan in T20 WC semifinal?

Three teams – India, Afghanistan, and New Zealand – will be battling for the last remaining spot in the ICC T20 World Cup semifinal.

The knockout games will be played on November 10 and 11, respectively, with Pakistan the only team from Group 2 that has qualified so far.

New Zealand will be playing Afghanistan in their final game of the Super 12. India will be closely monitoring the game as their path to the semis depends on the outcome of the game.

In this video, we run through all the calculations and possibilities for the last remaining semifinal spot from the group.