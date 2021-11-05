Who will face Pakistan in T20 World Cup semi-final?

Pakistan were the first team to qualify for the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup after winning four out of four games of their campaign.

The Group 2 toppers have now their eyes set on the knockout game of the tournament, scheduled to be played on November 11.

According to the tournament’s schedule, the Babar Azam-led unit will face the team finishing in the second position in Group 1.

That means Australia are the likely opponent of the Men-in-Green in the semi-final. Currently, they are sitting in the second position on the points table having the better run rate of +1.031.

However, they have six points from four games, the same as South Africa, who are in the third spot with a +0.742 run rate.

Both the teams have one game each left in the Super 12 stage where Australia will face West Indies and group leaders England will lock horns against South Africa.

The Proteas are in a tough spot at the moment because they have to win the game against England with a big margin to qualify for the knockouts of the tournaments.

However, a victory for Australia against the defending champions, who are already eliminated, would be enough for them to secure their semi-final berth.