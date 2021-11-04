Thursday, November 4, 2021  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1443
West Indies to tour Pakistan in December

They will play three T20Is and as many ODIs

Posted: Nov 4, 2021
Posted: Nov 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Cricket West Indies

West Indies will play three Twenty20 Internationals and as many One-day Internationals matches at the National Stadium in Karachi from December 13–22, Pakistan Cricket Board announced Thursday.

This will be the West Indies’ first tour of Pakistan since April 2018 when they played three T20Is. The two-time former 50-over world champions will be playing ODIs in Pakistan for the first time since December 2006.

The December ODIs will form part of Pakistan’s fourth series in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, which will see the top seven sides and the event host India qualify directly for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with the remaining two sides progressing from the qualifying event.

“After missing out on home internationals in September and October, the West Indies tour will formally kick-off of an exciting and entertaining season of men’s international cricket in Pakistan with HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 and Australia’s first full series to follow,” PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said.

“The West Indies have always remained one of Pakistan cricket fans’ favourite sides. I am hopeful that the NCOC will support this series by allowing maximum crowds so that the fans can watch live in action their favourite players and back both the sides.”

Schedule:

9 Dec – West Indies arrival in Karachi
13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi
14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi
16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi
18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi
20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi
22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi
23 Dec – Departure

Pakistan vs West Indies
 
