West Indies name squads for Pakistan tour

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the squads for the Windies tour of Pakistan.

The side will play three T20Is and the same number of ODIs at the National Stadium Karachi from December 13 to 22.

Four uncapped players – Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and fast-bowling all-rounder Odean Smith – are included in both squads.

Smith and Motie are also selected in the T20I squad for the first time, along with left-arm fast-bowling allrounder Dominic Drakes.

The ODI series will be West Indies’ fourth series of 12 in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League

Squads

ODIs

Kieron Pollard (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice-Captain), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Nicholas Pooran, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

T20Is

Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.