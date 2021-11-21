Watch: Imam talks return to Test squad, PSL and Babar

He is impressed by the Pakistan skipper

Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq speaks to Samaa TV after being named in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Imam returns to the Test squad after nearly two years. His last game was against Australia in 2019.

The left-hander talks about his form in domestic circuit and how it helped him regain his spot in the national roster. He also expresses his ambitions to excel in T20 cricket, specially in the Pakistan Super League.

Imam also praises Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and shares his opinion about his friend's role as captain.

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh is set to be played from November 26-30 while the second match of the series will take place from December 4-8.

Pakistan have won the three-match T20 International series against the hosts after beating them in the first two matches. The last game will be played Monday.