Pakistan captain Babar Azam and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik discussed the team’s death overs batting, where the later scored unbeaten half-century.

The 39-year-old was the star of the show with the bat after smashing 54 off 18 not out where he struck six maximums and a boundary against Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup.

The all-rounder also gave tips for the upcoming cricketers that how to plan their innings in the death overs of the game.