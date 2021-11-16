Usman Shinwari retires from red-ball cricket

Pakistan pacer Usman Khan Shinwari has announced his retirement from red-ball cricket to prolong his career.

The pacer made the announcement on Twitter, stating that his doctor and physio have advised him to hang up the boots.

Thanks to @sportsphysiojav ALHAMDULILLAH I have made my comeback again from back injury and now I am absolutely fit but due to my Doctors and physio advises I have to leave Long format to avoid such injuries in future and prolong my Cricket career.I am Resigning from Red ball pic.twitter.com/63gy4J7RKS — Usman khan shinwari (@Usmanshinwari6) November 16, 2021

The 27-year-old only played one Test for Pakistan back in 2019 against Sri Lanka.

He has also played 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is for the Men-in-Green, where he claimed 47 wickets.

Meanwhile, the right-arm pacer played 33 First-Class games, where he claimed 96 wickets at an average of 26.84.