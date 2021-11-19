Twitter lauds Pakistan’s batting depth after Bangladesh victory

Men-in-Green go 1-0 up in three-match series
Pakistan secured a four-wicket win thanks to late blitz from all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan in the first of the three T20ls in Dhaka on Friday.
The team was struggling chasing 127 on a tricky wicket. They lost four quick wickets with just 24 runs on the scoreboard.
However, late 36 runs stand between Shadab (21) and Nawaz (18) helped the Men-in-Green to cross the winning line.
Here are some of the tweets that sang praises for Pakistan’s performance against Bangladesh in Dhaka.
Beating Bangladesh in Bangladesh is quite a deal, as both the T20 world cup finalists will tell you. Well done Pakistan 👏🏽 #BANvPAK— Zohaib Hussain (@zeehu) November 19, 2021
Mohammad Nawaz has impressed with his spin abilities over the years but has never been rated highly in terms of batting. Very few people might know M Nawaz has actually batted in toporder for region/department but never for Pakistan. Nawaz is a very underrated batsman! #BANvPAK— Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) November 19, 2021
Khan and Nawaz take Pakistan to victory with a match winning partnership of 36* as a tribute to India's 36 allout against Australia. #Cricket— Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) November 19, 2021
SHADAB KHAN THE FINISHER!! 💥— Haroon (@hazharoon) November 19, 2021
For so many years I wanted him to bat in this role, as opposed to batting at 4/5
People don’t realise the value of Shadab in this team
Such a smart modern cricketer
So happy he is finally having good days again🤲🤲🤲#BANvPAK
Pakistan have shown depth in their batting and match winners in the lower-order. Shadab & Nawaz put 36 runs partnership for 7th wicket and the next batters were Hasan Ali at 9 and Wasim Jr. 10. Pakistan's lower-order/hitters should be getting more balls to create a bigger impact.— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 19, 2021
Tough pitch to play on but we fought hard for that victory. Its always a team effort. Proud of @RealHa55an for showing his worth once again, sign of a true champion. Keep shining Hasan. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/oFwNy1t32R— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) November 19, 2021
#PakvsBan Was a tough pitch to chase, and Pak’s batting got tested today. Lot easier to see off tough moments when you have wins behind you. Confidence is a great friend to have but it befriends you only if you are winning! Good job Pakistan.#PakistanZindabad— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) November 19, 2021
Congratulations #pakistan for today’s amazing win against Bangladesh.What a Match winning performance by @RealHa55an great Job Boys!🇵🇰#PakvsBan #saeedajmal— Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) November 19, 2021
Great finish by Shadab and Nawaz!! 👏👏👏
There is REAL power and pedigree in Pakistan's lower-order.
Excellent finish on a challenging pitch.
— Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) November 19, 2021
Congratulations Team Pakistan. Great win on a tough pitch. Well bowled @RealHa55an and good finish by @76Shadabkhan and @mnawaz94 #PakVSBD— Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) November 19, 2021