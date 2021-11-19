Twitter lauds Pakistan’s batting depth after Bangladesh victory

Pakistan secured a four-wicket win thanks to late blitz from all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan in the first of the three T20ls in Dhaka on Friday.

The team was struggling chasing 127 on a tricky wicket. They lost four quick wickets with just 24 runs on the scoreboard.

However, late 36 runs stand between Shadab (21) and Nawaz (18) helped the Men-in-Green to cross the winning line.

Here are some of the tweets that sang praises for Pakistan’s performance against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Beating Bangladesh in Bangladesh is quite a deal, as both the T20 world cup finalists will tell you. Well done Pakistan 👏🏽 #BANvPAK — Zohaib Hussain (@zeehu) November 19, 2021

Mohammad Nawaz has impressed with his spin abilities over the years but has never been rated highly in terms of batting. Very few people might know M Nawaz has actually batted in toporder for region/department but never for Pakistan. Nawaz is a very underrated batsman! #BANvPAK — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) November 19, 2021

Khan and Nawaz take Pakistan to victory with a match winning partnership of 36* as a tribute to India's 36 allout against Australia. #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) November 19, 2021

SHADAB KHAN THE FINISHER!! 💥



For so many years I wanted him to bat in this role, as opposed to batting at 4/5



People don’t realise the value of Shadab in this team



Such a smart modern cricketer



So happy he is finally having good days again🤲🤲🤲#BANvPAK — Haroon (@hazharoon) November 19, 2021

Pakistan have shown depth in their batting and match winners in the lower-order. Shadab & Nawaz put 36 runs partnership for 7th wicket and the next batters were Hasan Ali at 9 and Wasim Jr. 10. Pakistan's lower-order/hitters should be getting more balls to create a bigger impact. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 19, 2021

Tough pitch to play on but we fought hard for that victory. Its always a team effort. Proud of @RealHa55an for showing his worth once again, sign of a true champion. Keep shining Hasan. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/oFwNy1t32R — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) November 19, 2021

#PakvsBan Was a tough pitch to chase, and Pak’s batting got tested today. Lot easier to see off tough moments when you have wins behind you. Confidence is a great friend to have but it befriends you only if you are winning! Good job Pakistan.#PakistanZindabad — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) November 19, 2021

Congratulations #pakistan for today’s amazing win against Bangladesh.What a Match winning performance by @RealHa55an great Job Boys!🇵🇰#PakvsBan #saeedajmal — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) November 19, 2021