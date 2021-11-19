Friday, November 19, 2021  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Twitter lauds Pakistan’s batting depth after Bangladesh victory

Men-in-Green go 1-0 up in three-match series

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan secured a four-wicket win thanks to late blitz from all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan in the first of the three T20ls in Dhaka on Friday.

The team was struggling chasing 127 on a tricky wicket. They lost four quick wickets with just 24 runs on the scoreboard.

However, late 36 runs stand between Shadab (21) and Nawaz (18) helped the Men-in-Green to cross the winning line.

Here are some of the tweets that sang praises for Pakistan’s performance against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket PAK v BAN
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, PAK v BAN, T20, PAK v BAN T20I, PAK v BAN first T20, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Cricket,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.