Cricket

Third T20I: Bangladesh opt to bat against Pakistan

Match is being played in Dhaka

Posted: Nov 22, 2021
Photo: PCB

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the three-match series being played in Dhaka.

The Men-in-Green lead the series 2-0 thanks to brilliant performances from Hasan Ali and Fakhar Zaman in the first and the second T20Is respectively.

Shahnawaz Dahani is making his debut while Usman Qadir,  Iftikhar Ahmed and Sarfaraz Ahmed are included in the side in place of Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Team

