Buttler hits century as England post 163 against Sri Lanka

Jos Buttler hit the first century of the Twenty20 World Cup as his unbeaten 101 guided England to 163 for four against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Buttler smashed six fours and six sixes in his 67-ball knock and put on 112 runs with skipper Eoin Morgan, who made 40, after being invited to bat first in Sharjah.

The England opener, who hit an unbeaten 71 in the team’s previous win over Australia, surpassed his previous T20 best of 83 to amass 214 runs in the tournament.

Earlier, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The island nation remains unchanged in Sharjah despite their previous defeat to South Africa as they look to stay in hunt for a semi-final place from group 1.

“We’ve got an advantage because our batsmen and bowlers know the conditions,” Shanaka said of the venue where they beat Bangladesh but then lost a close last game.

England stick with the same side that hammered rivals Australia in their third successive win to stay top of the table and close in on a semi-final spot.

Morgan admitted they would have fielded first, but are looking to overcome every challenge.

“We’re trying to win every game at the moment, and guarantee getting through to the next stage,” said Morgan. “Everyone pulled up well and is fresh.”