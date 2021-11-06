Live score: South Africa smash 189 against England

Saturday, November 6, 2021  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Live Score Australia vs West Indies - Australia won by 8 wickets - SAMAA
ALL FIXTURES

Live Score Card

Match Status : Australia won by 8 wickets

Batsman How Out R B 4s 6s SR

Chris Gayle

b Pat Cummins

15

9

0

2

166.67

Evin Lewis

c Steven Smith b A Zampa

29

26

5

0

111.54

Nicholas Pooran

c MR Marsh b Josh Hazlewood

4

4

1

0

100

Roston Chase

b Josh Hazlewood

0

2

0

0

0

Shimron Hetmyer

c MS Wade b Josh Hazlewood

27

28

2

0

96.43

Kieron Pollard

c GJ Maxwell b Mitchell Starc

44

31

4

1

141.94

Dwayne Bravo

c David Warner b Josh Hazlewood

10

12

0

1

83.33

Andre Russell

Not out

18

7

1

2

257.14

Jason Holder

Not out

1

1

0

0

100
Bolwer O R W M D ECON

Mitchell Starc

4

33

1

0

10

8.25

Josh Hazlewood

4

39

4

0

8

9.75

Pat Cummins

4

37

1

0

10

9.25

Glenn Maxwell

1

6

0

0

3

6

Mitchell Marsh

3

16

0

0

7

5.33

Adam Zampa

4

20

1

0

11

5
Fall Of Wickets FOW Over Dismissal

Chris Gayle

1-30

2.2

bowled

Nicholas Pooran

2-35

3.1

caught

Roston Chase

3-35

3.3

bowled

Evin Lewis

4-70

9.3

caught

Shimron Hetmyer

5-91

12.5

caught

Dwayne Bravo

6-126

17.3

caught

Kieron Pollard

7-143

19.2

caught
Batsmen How Out R B 4s 6s SR

David Warner

Not out

89

56

9

4

158.93

Aaron Finch

b AJ Hosein

9

11

1

0

81.82

Mitchell Marsh

c Jason Holder b CH Gayle

53

32

5

2

165.63

Glenn Maxwell

Not out

0

0

0

0

0
Bolwer O R W M D ECON

Akeal Hosein

4

29

1

0

9

7.25

Roston Chase

1.2

17

0

0

3

12.75

Jason Holder

2

26

0

0

4

13

Dwayne Bravo

4

36

0

0

7

9

Hayden Walsh

2

18

0

0

3

9

Andre Russell

2

25

0

0

1

12.5

Chris Gayle

1

7

1

0

3

7
Fall Of Wickets FOW Over Dismissal

Aaron Finch

1-33

3.3

bowled

Mitchell Marsh

2-157

15.6

caught

Worldcup News

Punjab-born Sodhi aims to break Indian hearts

Punjab-born Sodhi aims to break Indian hearts
 
 

Live score: South Africa smash 189 against England

Live score: South Africa smash 189 against England
 
 

We fear no one at T20 World Cup, says Hafeez

We fear no one at T20 World Cup, says Hafeez
 
 

Gayle departs in likely swansong for West Indies great

Gayle departs in likely swansong for West Indies great
 
 

Warner stars as Australia down West Indies by eight wickets

Warner stars as Australia down West Indies by eight wickets
 
 

Barcelona hail return of ‘absolute legend’ Xavi as coach

Barcelona hail return of ‘absolute legend’ Xavi as coach
 
 

India ease past Scotland, get massive net run-rate boost

India ease past Scotland, get massive net run-rate boost
 
 

Game On Hai controversy: Dr Nauman apologises to Shoaib Akhtar

Game On Hai controversy: Dr Nauman apologises to Shoaib Akhtar
 
 

New Zealand in semi-final spot after win over Namibia

New Zealand in semi-final spot after win over Namibia
 
 

Who will face Pakistan in T20 World Cup semi-final?

Who will face Pakistan in T20 World Cup semi-final?
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.