Live score: South Africa smash 189 against England

Match Status : Australia won by 8 wickets
|Batsman
|How Out
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|
Chris Gayle
|
b Pat Cummins
|
15
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
166.67
|
Evin Lewis
|
c Steven Smith b A Zampa
|
29
|
26
|
5
|
0
|
111.54
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
c MR Marsh b Josh Hazlewood
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
100
|
Roston Chase
|
b Josh Hazlewood
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
c MS Wade b Josh Hazlewood
|
27
|
28
|
2
|
0
|
96.43
|
Kieron Pollard
|
c GJ Maxwell b Mitchell Starc
|
44
|
31
|
4
|
1
|
141.94
|
Dwayne Bravo
|
c David Warner b Josh Hazlewood
|
10
|
12
|
0
|
1
|
83.33
|
Andre Russell
|
Not out
|
18
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
257.14
|
Jason Holder
|
Not out
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
100
|Bolwer
|O
|R
|W
|M
|D
|ECON
|
Mitchell Starc
|
4
|
33
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
8.25
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
4
|
39
|
4
|
0
|
8
|
9.75
|
Pat Cummins
|
4
|
37
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
9.25
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
6
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
3
|
16
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
5.33
|
Adam Zampa
|
4
|
20
|
1
|
0
|
11
|
5
|Fall Of Wickets
|FOW
|Over
|Dismissal
|
Chris Gayle
|
1-30
|
2.2
|
bowled
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
2-35
|
3.1
|
caught
|
Roston Chase
|
3-35
|
3.3
|
bowled
|
Evin Lewis
|
4-70
|
9.3
|
caught
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
5-91
|
12.5
|
caught
|
Dwayne Bravo
|
6-126
|
17.3
|
caught
|
Kieron Pollard
|
7-143
|
19.2
|
caught
|Batsmen
|How Out
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|
David Warner
|
Not out
|
89
|
56
|
9
|
4
|
158.93
|
Aaron Finch
|
b AJ Hosein
|
9
|
11
|
1
|
0
|
81.82
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
c Jason Holder b CH Gayle
|
53
|
32
|
5
|
2
|
165.63
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
Not out
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|Bolwer
|O
|R
|W
|M
|D
|ECON
|
Akeal Hosein
|
4
|
29
|
1
|
0
|
9
|
7.25
|
Roston Chase
|
1.2
|
17
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
12.75
|
Jason Holder
|
2
|
26
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
13
|
Dwayne Bravo
|
4
|
36
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
9
|
Hayden Walsh
|
2
|
18
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
9
|
Andre Russell
|
2
|
25
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
12.5
|
Chris Gayle
|
1
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
7
|Fall Of Wickets
|FOW
|Over
|Dismissal
|
Aaron Finch
|
1-33
|
3.3
|
bowled
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
2-157
|
15.6
|
caught