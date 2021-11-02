T20 World Cup: Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli’s record

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Tuesday surpassed India’s Virat Kohli to score most T20 50s as captain after completing a half-century against Namibia at Shaikh Zayed Stadium.

The star Pakistan batter has now scored 14 half-centuries in the shortest format as captain — surpassing Kohli’s record of 13.

It took Azam only 27 innings to reach the milestone, while the Indian skipper scored 13 in 44 innings.

He departed after scoring 70 off 49 deliveries, where he struck seven boundaries.

Aaron Finch of Australia and Kane Williamson of New Zealand are next in line, having scored 11 half-centuries in 51 and 50 innings, respectively.

Meanwhile, England’s Eoin Morgan has scored nine half-centuries in 60 innings.