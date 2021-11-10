Wednesday, November 10, 2021  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Cricket

Should Adam Zampa be afraid of Fakhar Zaman?

Matthew Hayden has issued a warning to the leg-spinner

Posted: Nov 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

For Matthew Hayden, Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa will be ‘fantastic target’ for Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman when they come up against each other in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

The Pakistan batting consultant has indirectly issued a warning to Zampa, who is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 11 scalps, that Fakhar can potentially cause damage to his confidence.

“Don’t be surprised if you see something incredibly special from him tomorrow, as well, because he is smashing the ball in the nets,” Hayden, Pakistan’s batting consultant said in a press conference on Wednesday.

“In particular I guess if you look at a potential matchup against Adam Zampa, who’s been the leading wicket taker in the T20 ICC World Cup, I think that is a fantastic target, an opportunity for Fakhar to really dominate and position Pakistan in a strong competitive state,” added the former Australia opener.

Fakhar has not been able stand out for Pakistan with the bat in either of their matches at the T20 cricket’s showpiece. The left-hander, known for his flamboyance, has accumulated only 54 runs in four innings.

While Hayden believed Fakhar will get his chance to make an impact with the bat, he also appreciated his efforts in the field.

“Not only just from a batting perspective but the contributions within a T20 setup is that you have to be as a general policy a two-dimensional player, and Fakhar has I think been the standout outfielder for our team, as well,” said Hayden.

“He saved literally five to ten runs every game, and five to ten runs within a T20 concept and batting lineup, include your own runs maybe 20s and 30s here and there, means that overall he’s just been such an important part of the side.”

Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup
 
