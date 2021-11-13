Saturday, November 13, 2021  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Shoaib Akhter, Noman Niazi end PTV Sports spat with ‘hug’

Duo met at Fawad Chaudhary’s residence

Posted: Nov 13, 2021
Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Twitter

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar and Pakistan Television Sports anchor Dr Nauman Niaz have finally ended their fight as the duo hugged each other at Fawad Chaudhary’s residence.

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting played a mediator role between the duo, who were involved in a verbal row during a live TV show.

“I’m extremely sorry for whatever happened on screen,” said Dr Niaz in a video message featuring the former pacer.  “This should have not happened. The reason for that is we have been friends for the last 30 years, which should not go down.”

“You should have said it a long time ago,” Akhtar replied.

The Rawalpindi express resigned from the show last month after an argument with the anchor on state-owned TV.  Richards and Gower were co-panelists in the show where the argument between Dr Nauman and Akhtar took place.

Dr Niaz had said that the reaction to what he did on-air was justified and “I apologised thousands of times over my conduct.”

The “insult” of Akhtar in presence of cricket legends like Sir Viv Richards and David Gower had sparked anger among cricket fans.

He said that it was his fault and he had no right to do all this on-air. “Shoaib Akhtar is a star and I love his cricket,” Niaz said.

The state-owned channel had sent a Rs100 million defamation notice to Shoaib Akhtar.

On October 28, PTV administration formed a committee to investigate the argument between Dr Nauman Niaz and Shoaib Akhtar which happened during the TV show Game On Hai, after the match between Pakistan and New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup concluded October 26.

Earlier, PTV decided to keep the duo off-air until the inquiry into their argument on a live TV show is concluded.

Both of them won’t be a part of any show on PTV until the inquiry is completed and the facts are ascertained, said the national television.

Several clips from the segment have been doing the rounds on social media, with a number of Shoaib’s supporters expressing disappointment and anger towards Nauman Niaz for “demeaning a legendary cricketer” on live television.

