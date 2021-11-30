Sharjeel Khan comeback expected in West Indies series

Hard-hitting opener Sharjeel Khan is likely to feature for Pakistan in the upcoming T20 and One-day International series against the West Indies.

The Caribbean side is scheduled to arrive on December 9 in Karachi, where they will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against the hosts.

According to sources, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has asked the selectors to drop some senior players for the series to provide opportunities to other players who have been performing well at the domestic level.

Sources revealed there is a high chance that Sharjeel, Sahibzada Farhan and Ahmed Shehzad will feature in the series. All three gave notable performances in October’s National T20 Cup.

While Sahibzada finished as the highest scorer in the tournament, Sharjeel and Shehzad were at the third and fourth place in the run-scoring charts.

Pakistan’s travelling reserves in the T20 World Cup — Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir and Khushdil Shah — will also get more chances in the West Indies games as some seniors sit out.

Sources said Babar has already told wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali that they will not feature in one of the T20I and ODI series.

Veterans Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik too will not be part of the Pakistan roster.

The T20Is will be played on December 13, 14 and 16, while the ODIs kick off on December 18.