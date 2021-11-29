Shane Warne injured in motorbike accident

Australia legend Shane Warne reportedly sustained injuries in a motorbike accident, local media reported Sunday.

The 52-year-old was riding his bike with his son when he fell off and slid for more than 15 metres, according to News Corp.

Warne avoided serious injury and didn’t seek immediate treatment but was headed to hospital on Monday morning to get himself checked out after waking up in severe pain.

“I’m a bit battered and bruised and very sore,” the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Warne saying.

Warne has represented Australia in 145 Tests, and he is Aussies’ all-time leading Test wicket taker with 708 scalps.