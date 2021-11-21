Shaheen’s moment of madness costs him part of match fees

A moment of madness by Pakistan fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi during the second T20 International against Bangladesh has cost him 15 per cent of his match fees.

The International Cricket Council said in a statement that Shaheen breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct when he fielded the ball on his follow through and threw it at Afif Hossain in the third over of the Bangladesh innings.

The ball hit Hossain on the foot, when he was within the popping crease and not intending to take a run.

“Afridi was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match,” the world cricket governing body said in a press release.

“In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Afridi, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.”

Shaheen admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Neeyamur Rashid. In a video released on Pakistan Cricket Board’s social media platforms, Shaheen was seen interacting with and hugging Hossain after the match,

According to some reports, the sensational left-arm pacer personally apologised to the hosts’ batter. Pakistan went on to win the match by eight wickets and the three-match series 2-0.

The Babar Azam lead unit won the first match by four wickets. The last game of the series is set to be played on Monday, before a two-match Test series.