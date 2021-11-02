Tuesday, November 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1443
Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman reveal stories behind their shirt numbers

Babar, Rizwan also have interesting stories to tell

Posted: Nov 2, 2021
Last Updated: 21 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Have you ever wondered how players chose their shirt numbers or what is the thought process behind it?

Pakistan Cricket Board has released a video of players telling their shirt numbers stories and reason behind picking up a specific number.

Pakistan have been in superb from in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, winning their all three matches – against India, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Pacers Sheheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf produced magnificent spells in the tournament, while captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Asif Ali made match-winning contributions for the Men-in-Green.

Pakistan are currently leading the gourp 2 with six points from three games.

