Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman reveal stories behind their shirt numbers

Babar, Rizwan also have interesting stories to tell
Have you ever wondered how players chose their shirt numbers or what is the thought process behind it?
Pakistan Cricket Board has released a video of players telling their shirt numbers stories and reason behind picking up a specific number.
The story behind shirt numbers 👕#⃣#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Yo0u1XmXr5— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 1, 2021
Pakistan have been in superb from in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, winning their all three matches – against India, New Zealand and Afghanistan.
Pacers Sheheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf produced magnificent spells in the tournament, while captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Asif Ali made match-winning contributions for the Men-in-Green.
Pakistan are currently leading the gourp 2 with six points from three games.