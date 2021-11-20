Saturday, November 20, 2021  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Second T20I: Bangladesh opt to bat against Pakistan

Match is being played in Dhaka

Posted: Nov 20, 2021
Photo: PCB

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the second T20I on Saturday.  

The Men-in-Green lead the three-match series 1-0 after a four wicket victory on Friday.

“I think it is hard to predict the wicket,” said Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah. “It looks good. We will try to put up a good total. We will try to defend it. You need a good start in T20s.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said they would have bowled first on this wicket. “We hope to restrict them,” he said.  “Both teams struggled with the bat yesterday. I appreciate Fakhar, Khushdil, Shadab and Nawaz. We have good depth in batting.”

Babar Azam has made one change in the side as Shaheen Shah Afridi replaces Hasan Ali in the playing XI.

Teams

