Second T20I: Bangladesh opt to bat against Pakistan

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the second T20I on Saturday.

The Men-in-Green lead the three-match series 1-0 after a four wicket victory on Friday.

“I think it is hard to predict the wicket,” said Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah. “It looks good. We will try to put up a good total. We will try to defend it. You need a good start in T20s.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said they would have bowled first on this wicket. “We hope to restrict them,” he said. “Both teams struggled with the bat yesterday. I appreciate Fakhar, Khushdil, Shadab and Nawaz. We have good depth in batting.”

Babar Azam has made one change in the side as Shaheen Shah Afridi replaces Hasan Ali in the playing XI.

Hassan Ali has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20I against Bangladesh. The incident occurred in the 17th over of Bangladesh’s innings, when Hassan gave an inappropriate sendoff to Nurul Hasan after dismissing him #BANvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 20, 2021

Teams